'Drishyam' style murder in Kerala: Man kills wife, buries body near under-construction house

The police have arrested a West Bengal native for allegedly murdering his wife and burying her body near an under-construction house in Kerala's Ayarkunnam. Police officers suspected discrepancies in the complaint. (Representative Image/Reuters)

The accused, identified as Soni SK, 31 years old, from Dharapara in Murshidabad district, was working as a construction labourer in Ayarkunnam. He was taken into custody from a railway station in Ernakulam while allegedly fleeing to his hometown.

Murdered wife in 'Drishyam' style murder A Bengal man plotted his wife’s murder in a Drishyam-like plot, allegedly killing his 28-year-old wife, Alpana Khathoon, and burying her near an under-construction house in Ayarkunnam, where the couple worked.

According to police, Soni had lodged a missing persons complaint on October 17, claiming that his wife had gone missing three days prior.

In his statement, Soni said Khathoon, also from Murshidabad, had accompanied him to the market to buy groceries around 8 am on October 14, but was not at home when he returned from work around 6.30 pm.

Police suspicions and a CCTV footage Police grew suspicious as he reported the incident only after three days. CCTV footage from the area did not show any trace of the woman, leading to further investigation.

Soni was asked to appear before the police on Saturday at 4 pm for questioning, but did not cooperate and reportedly left for Ernakulam to board a train to West Bengal with his children.

Acting on a tip-off, police detained him and brought him back for investigation.

Husbands confesses to murder Police officials said Soni confessed to murdering Khathoon at a construction site by first strangling her and later hitting her on the head with an iron rod on the morning of October 14.

He allegedly buried the body near the workplace, they said. According to police, Soni murdered Khathoon on suspicion that she was having an extramarital affair.

Later, by around 3 pm, the police took Soni to the place where he had buried Khathoon.

The body was recovered after digging in the area, police said. After completing the procedure at the crime scene, the accused was shifted to the police station, where his arrest was recorded, police said. He will be produced before the court as part of the remand procedure later, police added.