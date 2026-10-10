Driver burnt alive as moving CNG car catches fire in UP's Barabanki

A driver was burnt alive after a moving compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered car caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki early on Saturday, leaving the vehicle completely gutted and his remains charred beyond recognition, Superintendent of Police, Raveen Tyagi, confirmed.

By the time passers-by reached the vehicle, the fire had engulfed it, reducing it to ashes. (Representative)

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The victim, identified as Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Pyarepur village in Barabanki, was returning after dropping passengers at Lucknow airport when the incident occurred around 6am in the Safdarganj police station area, about 33 km from the district headquarters.

Passers-by rushed to the spot after noticing the burning car, but could not save the driver. By the time they reached the vehicle, the fire had engulfed it, reducing it to ashes.

The driver’s charred remains were found on the seat, according to the initial account of the incident.

Police identified the deceased through the vehicle’s registration number. The circumstances that led to the fire were not immediately clear.

The incident raises questions about how the fire broke out in the moving vehicle and whether the driver got any opportunity to escape before the flames spread. The exact cause of the blaze, however, will need to be established through an investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Further details about the circumstances of the incident were awaited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Further details about the circumstances of the incident were awaited. {{/usCountry}}