Droupadi Murmu honoured in iconic Odisha sand sculpture

Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's candidate for next month's presidential election, has been immortalised... not in wax, but in sand. Famed Odisha artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture of Murmu, who hails from the state.

The sculpture - a smiling Droupadi Murmu with the message 'Best Wishes to Smt Droupadi Murmu' carved into the sand below - was made on the beach at Odisha's Puri.

Droupadi Murmu on Friday afternoon filed her nomination papers at parliament in Delhi, amidst a show of strength by the BJP.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and party chief JP Nadda were among those present.

Murmu is up against former union minister Yashwant Sinha, the candidate of choice for a joint front of several opposition parties, including the Trinamool, the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party, the Samajwadi Party, the National Conference, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

Despite the number of parties backing Sinha, Droupadi Murmu will most likely be elected president given the substantial strength of the BJP and support from the Biju Janata Dal, which is in power in Odisha.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik has already promised support.

Shortly after she filed her papers Droupadi Murmu reached out to the opposition, urging them to support her candidature.

She spoke to Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee, the leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Trinamool.

Murmu, a Santhali tribe leader, served as the Jharkhand governor between 2015 and 2021. Her name was announced by JP Nadda on Tuesday after he attended a party meeting chaired by Modi. The prime minister and several union ministers have lauded Murmu's nomination.

