Prez polls: PM Modi meets Droupadi Murmu, says her nomination lauded by all

  • Presidential election: PM Modi said Droupadi Murmu's understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding," the PM wrote in a tweet.
PM Narendra Modi meets NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu.
PM Narendra Modi meets NDA's Presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu. (Twitter@narendramodi)
Updated on Jun 23, 2022 03:50 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's Presidential candidate on Thursday ahead of her filing the nomination papers for the upcoming election to the country's top constitutional post. Modi said her Presidential nomination has been appreciated across India by all sections of society.

"Her understanding of grassroots problems and vision for India’s development is outstanding," the PM wrote in a tweet. Modi had also tweeted right after Murmu's candidature was announced by the BJP national president JP Nadda and said the former Jharkhand governor will make a "great President", having dedicated her life to serving society and the downtrodden.

Murmu reached the national capital earlier in the day from Bhubaneswar. She is set to file her nomination papers on Friday in the presence of top party leaders. A PTI report, citing sources, said her nomination papers are being prepared at parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi's residence.

Modi, Nadda and senior ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah will be among her proposers. BJD's Sasmit Patra, whose party has backed her nomination, was also among those at Joshi's home to sign the papers.

Several Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Adesh Gupta, party MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ramesh Bidhuri, leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, welcomed Murmu at the airport.

In a brief statement issued before she left for the national capital, Murmu said, "I thank all and seek cooperation from everyone for the presidential election. I will meet all voters (lawmakers) and seek their support before July 18."

If elected, the 64-year-old will be the first tribal President of India and the second woman in the post.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

pm modi presidential election
pm modi presidential election
