Home / India News / Puducherry Congress says Droupadi Murmu will be ‘dummy President’, BJP reacts
india news

Puducherry Congress says Droupadi Murmu will be ‘dummy President’, BJP reacts

The tweet now stands deleted. Murmu, if victorious in the July 18 polls, will be the first tribal woman and second female to be the country's President.
NDA's candidate for presidential polls, Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)
NDA's candidate for presidential polls, Droupadi Murmu. (PTI)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 03:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The BJP on Wednesday accused the Congress's Puducherry unit of insulting the country's tribal community and women, sharing the screenshot of a now-deleted tweet, in which INC Puducherry said Droupadi Murmu, the BJP's candidate for the upcoming presidential polls, will be a ‘dummy President’.

Also Read | In Droupadi Murmu, India set to get first tribal President

"Congress has started insulting Tribal Community & Women. Official handle of Congress labels Draupadi Murmu Ji as “dummy”. 1st woman tribal leader from Odisha to serve as Jharkhand Gov,2 time MLA, someone who worked her way up being insulted!!" tweeted BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla.

Clicking on the link to INC Puducherry's said post leads to the message that ‘this page doesn’t exist'.

“BJP want a dummy as President and at the same time they want to cheat SC/ST," the tweet, posted at 11:37am on Wednesday, a day after Murmu's candidature was announced, read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
draupadi murmu congress bjp + 1 more
draupadi murmu congress bjp
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out