Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu sweeps temple floor before Delhi visit

A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced Droupadi Murmu’s name as the NDA’s Presidential candidate, setting the stage for India’s first tribal President, the former Jharkhand Governor visited several temples in Rairangpur area of her home town Mayurbhanj district in Odisha to offer prayers ahead of her departure to Delhi.

Accompanied by friends and some family members, 64-year-old Murmu on Wednesday visited the temples of Lord Jagannath, Hanuman and Shiva in Rairangpur, the place from where she was first elected as an MLA in 2000.

She also swept the premises of the Purandeswari Shiva temple before offering prayers. She is headed to Delhi via Bhubaneswar to file her nominations on Saturday.

Murmu also visited Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya in Rairangpur. She was given a grand welcome and the Brahma Kumaris of Rairangpur said they are excited over her candidature.

“We are extremely happy over her selection. Even when she was the Governor of Jharkhand, she never had any air. She is a very simple and down to earth person,” said a Brahma Kumari.

Her neighbours in Rairangpur said they have been feeling too euphoric after the announcement last night. “We are still unable to come to terms that she is going to be the President. It would be a dream come true for the people of Mayurbhanj,” said Sunaram Murmu, a local.

Union minister of state for tribal affairs Bishweswar Tudu said it was a proud moment for Mayurbhanj. “The NDA has given priority to Mayurbhanj again. After my induction as a Union minister, selecting Murmu for the highest constitutional post of the country shows the priority of the NDA government. We all should cherish the great moment as Odias and as the citizens of Mayurbhanj,” he said.

Murmu has been provided Z plus security by the Union home ministry.