Droupadi Murmu's hometown ready for celebration as India gets its 15th President today
Droupadi Murmu's hometown ready for celebration as India gets its 15th President today

Presidential election counting: Droupadi Murmu's hometown in Odisha is confident of her win and started preparing for the celebrations since Wednesday evening. If elected, she will be the country's first tribal President. 
Celebrations began in Droupadi Murmu's hometown since Wednesday evening.&nbsp;
Published on Jul 21, 2022 05:51 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

As India will get its 15th President on Thursday, Odisha's Rairangpur, the native place of NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, began preparations anticipating Murmu's victory in the contest against Yashwant Sinha. Sweets have been made for distribution after the results are out. The people of her village have planned a victory procession and tribal dance. Also Read: Droupadi Murmu and the coming of a new age

The counting will begin in Parliament at 11am and the results will be declared immediately after the counting. The voting took place on July 18. Of the 736 electors comprising 727 MPs and nine MLAs who were permitted by the Election Commission to vote at Parliament House, 728 electors cast their votes. This includes 719 MPs and nine MLAs. The total turnout at Parliament House was 98.91 per cent.

Also Read: An inspirational date with Droupadi Murmu

"We are preparing 20,000 laddus and have put up 100 banners congratulating Murmu, who has her house in our town," local BJP leader Tapan Mahanta said.

The headteacher of the school where Murmu studied recalled that she was a brilliant student and wanted to "serve the people". "From 1968 to 1970, I was the Head Teacher, when she was studying in the school. I feel very proud to know about Droupadi Murmu. She was a brilliant student. I remember once, the students were asked to share what they want to become in future, students mentioned different professions, but when Murmu was asked, she stated that she wants to serve the people. Today I can connect to that," Bisweswar Mohanty told ANI.

Also Read | India to get its 15th President today: How votes are counted

Droupadi Murmu's aunt Saraswati Murmu said Droupadi Murmu has proved what women can achieve. "Murmu has struggled a lot throughout her life. It is the fruits of relentless struggle. She is of a very humble and grounded nature. We are always together in happiness and sadness...During our time, we the girls were always told what will you do by studying. People used to ask her what will she be able to do. Now she proved to them what she can do," she said.

Murmu is a former Governor of Jharkhand and a former Odisha Minister. If elected, she will be the first tribal President of India and the country's second female President.

Yashwant Sinha, a former Union minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government who later joined Trinamool Congress, is backed by Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Janata Dal.

BJP has planned a mega 'Abhinandan Yatra' on Thursday after the counting of the votes. BJP chief JP Nadda will be leading the march marking the landmark victory of Droupadi Murmu if she is elected. The roadshow is scheduled to start from the Delhi BJP office on Pant Marg to celebrate an almost certain victory of Murmu in the presidential election, party leaders said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Thursday, July 21, 2022
