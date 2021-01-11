Dr.Reddy's says Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine found to be safe in mid-stage trial
An independent board in India has found Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine safe in a mid-stage trial and recommended progressing to late-stage trials, Indian drugmaker Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd said on Monday.
Last September Dr. Reddy’s and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership covering clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for its distribution in India.
The mid-stage trial safety data has been submitted to India's drug regulator for review and approval to conduct late-stage trials, Dr.Reddy's said in a regulatory filing.
India's Hetero Biopharma has already announced a deal with the RDIF to make more than 100 million doses of Sputnik V, whose efficacy has been found to be more than 91% in trials done outside India.
Outside Russia, where authorities say over a million people have now been inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine, which has been approved for emergency use by regulators in Algeria, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia and in the Palestinian self-ruled territory.
India on Monday also signed a purchase order with vaccine producer Serum Institute to procure AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, a source said, in the first step toward joining one of the world's largest vaccination programmes against the novel coronavirus.
India's drug regulator has given emergency use approval to vaccines from AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech.
In addition to Sputnik V, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine is also undergoing trials in India.
India aims to secure 600 million doses of vaccine to inoculate 300 million citizens over the next six to eight months. The programme is expected to begin on January 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chief guest this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox