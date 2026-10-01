Drugs worth 3,000cr seized from Iranian boat, 5 Pak crew held

The Indian Coast Guard has seized drugs valued at over ₹3,000 crore in the international market from an Iranian boat operated by five Pakistani nationals, all of whom were arrested, following a more than two-week-long high-seas operation to foil a drug-smuggling attempt in the Arabian Sea, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

India News

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The 16-day operation was jointly conducted by the Coast Guard, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad and central agencies, the officials said, adding that the boat was monitored continuously.

Coast Guard personnel boarded the suspicious Iranian dhow, identified as “Azad”, on September 25 around 160 nautical miles north-west of Lakshadweep after “a hot pursuit”, and brought it to Mumbai on Wednesday along with the Pakistani drug smugglers. Detailed investigations will follow to identify the wider maritime narcotics network and determine the intended recipients.

“The intercepted dhow, crew, and seized contraband have been escorted under armed escort to Mumbai for joint interrogation and comprehensive multi-agency legal proceedings,” the Coast Guard said. The contraband seized includes 526 kilograms of heroin and methamphetamine.

This was the fourth drug haul by the Coast Guard this year. It has foiled 26 attempts to smuggle drugs into the country over the past five years, seizing more than 8,500 kg of narcotics worth ₹46,543 crore, according to official data accessed by HT.

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{{^usCountry}} The home ministry hailed the operation, conducted from September 14 to 30, saying it reflects the strength of intelligence-led, inter-agency coordination in securing India’s maritime borders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The home ministry hailed the operation, conducted from September 14 to 30, saying it reflects the strength of intelligence-led, inter-agency coordination in securing India’s maritime borders. {{/usCountry}}

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Home minister Amit Shah said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is determined to shield its youth from the scourge of drugs.

“In a joint operation by Gujarat ATS, Indian Coast Guard and Central intelligence agencies, 526 kg of Methamphetamine and Heroin has been seized from an Iranian boat in India’s EEZ, 160 NM northwest of Lakshadweep and 490 NM southwest of Mumbai. Five Pakistani nationals have been arrested, with further investigation underway to identify the wider network and its intended receivers. Upholding a stellar example of coordination and cooperation among agencies, the 16-day long operation also seized an Iranian boat,” Shah wrote on X.

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Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said in a statement, “Executing precise sea-air surveillance based on actionable intelligence, Bharatiya Tatrakshak assets maintained unyielding tracking before initiating hot pursuit, neutralising the target, and boarding a suspicious Iranian dhow on September 25, 2026.”

The success exemplifies the Coast Guard’s “unyielding maritime dominance, robust surveillance grid, and resolute commitment to maintaining zero tolerance against illicit activities within India’s sovereign waters and extended maritime zones,” it said.

“By crippling the financial engine of hostile foreign syndicates and intercepting toxic synthetic substances before they reach mainland shores, this mission serves as a critical force multiplier to the government’s national vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. Bharatiya Tatrakshak remains fully postured to defend the nation’s sea borders, shield the country’s youth from the scourge of drugs, and uphold absolute security across the maritime domain,” it added.

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The government’s Vision Document on Drug Control (2026–2029) provides a comprehensive roadmap to strengthen enforcement, disrupt drug networks and protect India’s youth and society from narcotics.