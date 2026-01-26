Aizawl, Mizoram Governor Gen Vijay Kumar Singh on Monday said the state government has been making massive efforts to curb narcotic trafficking, and the police have seized drugs and other such substances valued at ₹816 crore since April last year. Drugs worth ₹816 cr seized in Mizoram since April 2025: Guv

Unfurling the national flag during the Republic Day celebration here, he said that 338 people have been arrested in 217 criminal cases during that period.

A large consignment of smuggled Burmese areca nuts valued at ₹17.8 crore was also seized, the governor said.

The state police also seized 42 arms along with a cache of ammunition and magazines, resulting in multiple arrests and criminal cases, he said.

Strong enforcement action was also taken against illegal liquor trade, with substantial quantities of locally made spirits, Indian Made Foreign Liquor, foreign-origin alcoholic beverages, and beer seized, and 82 cases registered with 99 arrests, he said.

Mizoram has been a dry state since 2019.

"These concerted actions underscore the unwavering commitment of Mizoram police to safeguarding public order, curbing organised crime, and ensuring the safety and security of the people," Singh said.

He said that the state Excise and Narcotics department also seized 475 kg of various drugs and arrested 611 offenders in drug-related cases in the 2025-26 financial year.

"As a result of enforcement measures taken by the Excise department, revenue exceeding ₹1.69 crore was generated during the current financial year surpassing the prescribed annual target. These outcomes reflect the government's firm resolve to enforce prohibition laws, curb drug abuse, and safeguard public health and social order in the state," the governor said.

He said that the home department has successfully completed the process for establishing the Directorate of Prosecution.

Singh also said that the state government is taking robust steps towards progress.

The state's flagship programme 'Bana Kaih' scheme, which seeks to empower the citizens by providing them the required financial, technical, infrastructural and institutional supports through a whole of government approach, has entered phase-II of its implementation, he said.

The governor said that loan has been disbursed to several progress partners under the loan component, and financial assistance provided under the chief minister's special package grant.

A total budget of ₹350 crore has been allocated for the implementation of the flagship scheme in the 2025-26 financial year, he said.

He said that the Mizoram Universal Health Care Scheme has been launched under which beneficiaries avail ₹5 lakh worth of cashless treatment in empanelled hospitals in and outside Mizoram.

All state-run healthcare establishments, 13 private hospitals, three day care centres in Mizoram and 25 other private hospitals outside the state have implemented the scheme, he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.