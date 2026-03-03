Flight status today as UAE resumes ops: Check schedule in India, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, other airports

Flights from some key West Asian airports resumed on Tuesday, with airlines beginning to clear the backlog of stranded passengers after recent disruptions. Abu Dhabi, Feb 28 (ANI): Passengers, including Indians stranded at Abu Dhabi airport amid flight disruptions and cancellations due to the situation in the Middle East, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI Video Grab)

The developments follow an attack on the US embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, where two drones struck the premises as Iran intensified its attacks on the kingdom in retaliation for US and Israeli strikes.

US President Donald Trump told NewsNation that Washington would respond, warning that “you’ll find out soon” what form that retaliation would take. He indicated that deploying American ground troops would likely not be necessary, according to the outlet’s report.

Flight status in India Etihad Airways will operate relief flights from Abu Dhabi to Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Bengaluru on March 2.

Emirates will run services between Dubai and five Indian cities — Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad — on March 2 and 3.

IndiGo will operate ten special relief flights from Jeddah to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad on March 3.

Akasa Air has suspended flights to Abu Dhabi, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait and Riyadh till March 3.

Air India Express is resuming Muscat operations, while its services to Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia remain suspended till March 3.

Air India has suspended flights to West Asia till March 3. However, scheduled flights to the US, Canada, Europe and the UK have started.

Cancellations in India A total of 36 departures and 44 arrivals have been cancelled at Delhi airport so far today.

In Bengaluru, 44 flights have been cancelled as of now.

Flight status in Abu Dhabi and Dubai At Abu Dhabi, departures were operating on a restricted but steady schedule.

“Due to the temporary closure of UAE airspace, passengers scheduled to travel today should check directly with their airline before heading to the airport,” the website of Zayed International Airport reads.

Etihad Airways flight EY236 to Bengaluru was listed as scheduled at 8:45 AM, operated by an A320 aircraft (A6-EIS), according to Flight Radar 24.

Air India Express flight IX716 to Kannur at 10:35 AM was also scheduled to depart. Later in the day, Air India Express flight IX182 to Delhi, operated by an A320 (VT-EXD), was scheduled for 1:40 PM.

However, not all services were operating normally. IndiGo flight 6E1404 to Cochin, slated for 2:00 PM, was cancelled. Etihad flights EY240 to Ahmedabad at 2:05 PM and EY300 to Islamabad at 2:05 PM were both marked as scheduled.

Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central International Airport began limited operations late Tuesday night.

“Passengers must not travel to the airport unless they have received a confirmed departure time directly from their airline, as schedules remain subject to change,” it stated.

More updates At Ras Al Khaimah International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, several Air Arabia services were scheduled to operate.

IndiGo’s 10:30 PM service to Mumbai, flight 6E1491 operated by an A20N (VT-IQD), was cancelled.

Meanwhile, Air India Express flight IX331 to Kozhikode at 11:50 PM, operated by a B38M (VT-BXU), remained scheduled. Another IndiGo service, flight 6E1517 to Cochin at 12:25 AM on an A320 (VT-IFK), was cancelled.

Sharjah International Airport also showed signs of continued operations. Air Arabia flight G9749 to Krakow at 6:50 AM was scheduled, as were flights G9108 to Bahrain and G9161 to Dammam at 6:55 AM, both operated by A320 aircraft. Flight G9957 to Moscow (Domodedovo) at 7:10 AM was also listed among scheduled departures.

The mixed status across airports reflects a phased resumption of services, with some routes returning to operation while others remain suspended or cancelled.