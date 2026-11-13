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Dubai airport operator stops SpiceJet check-in over non-payment of around 35.85 crore

Dubai Airports allowed check-in for flights to Ahmedabad and Delhi before the suspension took effect on November 12

Updated on: Nov 13, 2026, 12:18:42 IST
By Neha LM Tripathi
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Dubai Airports, which owns and operates Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport, has stopped cash-strapped SpiceJet’s check-in services over non-payment of around 14 million UAE dirhams (approximately 35.85 crore), even as the airline said it is working to resolve the issue without specifying it.

On November 12, four flights to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi were cancelled. (X)
On November 12, four flights to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi were cancelled. (X)

On November 12, four flights to Amritsar, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi were cancelled, with an internal airline communication citing non-payment to the ground-handling company dnata. The communication added that the four flights would operate as ferry services without passengers.

Dubai Airports allowed check-in for SpiceJet flights to Ahmedabad and Delhi before the suspension took effect on November 12. The airline’s station manager subsequently instructed its flight operations team to cancel other departures from Dubai until the issue was resolved.

People aware of the matter said Dubai Airports emailed SpiceJet on November 12 that it had not received payment since October 13 and that the outstanding amount had reached AED 14 million. Dubai Airports cited continued non-compliance with payment terms and said it would suspend check-in services to avoid further financial exposure.

SpiceJet has been facing mounting financial and operational difficulties and its fleet has shrunk to around 12 aircraft, of which only nine were operational, Mint reported on November 12. Its domestic market share fell to 0.6% in September, from 3.9% in January. It carried around 73,000 domestic passengers in September, compared with nearly 592,000 in January.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) data showed that SpiceJet cancelled 20.29% of its scheduled flights in September. Its on-time performance at major airports fell to 16.6%. The carrier has struggled to clear supplier dues. 63.03 crore owed to small businesses remained unpaid beyond the stipulated 45-day period during April-September 2026, according to its regulatory filings.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neha LM Tripathi

Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.

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Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/Dubai airport operator stops SpiceJet check-in over non-payment of around ₹35.85 crore
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