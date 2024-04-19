Dubai rain: Indian embassy in UAE issues fresh advisory for passengers amid flooding

The Indian embassy in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, April 19, advised Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise after the desert city witnessed unprecedented flooding following heavy rain this week. People queue at a flight connection desk after a rainstorm hit Dubai, causing delays at the Dubai International Airport, United Arab Emirates on April 17. (REUTERS)

Dubai, a city proud of its modern gloss, is facing the towering task of clearing its water-logged roads and drying out flooded homes two days after a record storm saw a year's rainfall in a day.

Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest for international travel, struggled to clear a backlog of flights and many roads were still flooded in the aftermath of Tuesday's deluge.

The embassy in the advisory said while the UAE authorities were working round the clock to ensure normalisation of operations, the airport authorities have advised that passengers may travel to the airport "only after" final confirmation from the respective airlines regarding the departure date and time of flights.

The advisory added that due to disruption caused by unprecedented weather conditions in the UAE earlier this week, the Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights.

Dubai International Airport hoped to be back on a normal schedule within 24 hours.

"Inbound Indian passengers travelling to or transiting through Dubai International Airport are advised to reschedule non-essential travel till operations normalise," the statement said.

"To assist Indian nationals at the Dubai International Airport, the Consulate General of India in Dubai has operationalised emergency helpline numbers which have been functional since April 17," the statement added.