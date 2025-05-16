Menu Explore
Dust storm, rain sweep Delhi-NCR; IMD issues ‘yellow alert’

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2025 05:38 PM IST

A sudden dust storm followed by rain swept through Delhi-NCR on Friday evening, enveloping the region in dust and affecting normal life.

A sudden dust storm followed by rain hit Delhi-NCR on Friday evening(ANI)
A sudden dust storm followed by rain hit Delhi-NCR on Friday evening(ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning forecasting light to moderate rain and thunderstorms accompanied by gusty, dust-laden winds.

Visuals shared by users on social media show rain pouring over busy roads in the city, bringing welcome relief from the scorching heat. Similar scenes were seen across other parts of the NCR.

“Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-40 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at isolated places of Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours," IMD said on X (formerly Twitter).

The weather, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), is expected to see maximum temperatures in Delhi between 40 degrees Celsius and 41 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures around 26 degrees Celsius over the weekend.
 

