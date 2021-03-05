EAM Jaishankar condoles death of Bangladesh PM's political adviser

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar has condoled the death of HT Imam, the political adviser to Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Imam, 81, died at a military hospital in Dhaka on Thursday.

He was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka, Awami League Office Secretary Biplab Barua said on Thursday in a social media post. Jaishankar, who was on a day-long visit to Bangladesh, on Thursday condoled the death of Imam.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar, with HC @VDoraiswami and @ihcdhaka, extended sincere condolences yesterday to the family of Mr. Hossain Toufique Imam, Political Advisor to Hon'ble Prime Minister of #Bangladesh, H.E. Sheikh Hasina," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka tweeted on Friday.

Jaishankar visited Bangladesh on Thursday to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the country later this month to participate in the celebrations of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s Independence and 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

Imam, who was the cabinet secretary to the 1971 wartime government, was hospitalised with various age-related problems.