EAM Jaishankar, NCW's Rekha Sharma got certificates for voting. Know why

External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Commission for Women's (NCW) president Rekha Sharma, who voted in Delhi today for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections, got a certificate for being the first male voter and first senior citizen voter at their designated polling booths, respectively. EAM Jaishankar and NCW chief Rekha Sharma(X/ @DrSJaishankar @sharmarekha)

Jaishankar, showcasing his inked finger after casting his vote for the sixth phase, highlighted that he was the first male voter in the booth. He shared his picture on social media platform X, stating, "Cast my vote in New Delhi this morning. Urge all voting today to turnout in record numbers and vote in this sixth phase of the elections."

The Union minister further expressed his confidence that the Delhi voters would once again support the Narendra Modi government and Viksit Bharat.

"I believe that the voters in Delhi will once again support Viksit Bharat and the Modi government," he stressed.

Meanwhile, Sharma also took pride in becoming the first senior citizen to vote at her designated booth in Delhi on Saturday.

"First voter and first proud senior citizen to vote in this booth. Ladies and gentlemen please vote and choose your leader," Sharma posted on X with a photo showing her inked finger and a certificate from the District Election Office.

Voting for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections began at 7am today across 58 parliamentary constituencies across six states and two Union Territories (UTs) including all seven seats in Delhi, amid tight security and arrangements.

Voting is being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Among the prominent candidates are Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur), BJP's Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur), Sambit Patra (Puri), Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Tamluk), Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag-Rajouri), Raj Babbar (Gurugram) and Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress (North East Delhi).

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of the 18th general elections.