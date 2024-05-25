Lok Sabha elections 2024: Phase 6 polling for 58 seats, Delhi votes today; key candidates and schedule | 10 FAQs

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 6 News Updates: Voting for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on Saturday, May 25, in 58 constituencies in six states and two union territories, including all the seven seats in Delhi. The voting under phase 6 of the Lok Sabha polls will also be held in the Jangal Mahal region in West Bengal. The polling will begin at 7am and will conclude at 6pm. Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines walk to a bus to be transported to polling stations, ahead of the sixth phase of voting of Lok Sabha election 2024, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Polling has already been completed on 428 parliamentary constituencies for 25 states and UTs in the first five phases of general elections 2024.

Simultaneously, polling will be held for 42 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

1. Which states and UTs will go to polls in phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2024?

In addition to the seven seats in Delhi, polling will be held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all 10 seats in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar and West Bengal, six seats in Odisha, four seats in Jharkhand, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

2. How many voters are eligible in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2024?

More than 11.13 crore voters - 5.84 crore male, 5.29 crore female and 5,120 third gender - are eligible to exercise their franchise. The Election Commission of India (EC) has deployed around 11.4 lakh polling officials at 1.14 lakh polling stations.



3. How many candidates are contesting in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2024?

A total of 889 candidates are contesting in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections across 58 seats.

4. Who are the key candidates in Phase 6 of Lok Sabha elections 2024?

Among the prominent candidates are Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan (Sambalpur) Rao Inderjit Singh (Gurugram) and Krishan Pal Gurjar (Faridabad), BJP's Maneka Gandhi (Sultanpur), Sambit Patra (Puri), Manohar Lal Khattar (Karnal), Manoj Tiwari (North East Delhi), Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Tamluk) and Bansuri Swaraj (New Delhi), PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (Anantnag-Rajouri) and Deepender Singh Hooda (Rohtak), Raj Babbar (Gurugram) and Kanhaiya Kumar of the Congress (North East Delhi).

5. Which are the key constituencies in Phase 4 of 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Some of the key constituencies or seats in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Allahabad, Domariyaganj, Azamgarh and Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Hisar, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Rohtak in Haryana, Tamluk, Kanthi, Medinipur and Bishnupur in West Bengal, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali and Siwan in Bihar, Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, New Delhi and South Delhi in Delhi, Sambalpur, Puri, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar in Odisha, Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and Anantnag–Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

6. What security arrangements have been made for Phase 6 of 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

The Election Commission of India has deployed 20 special trains to ferry security personnel. As many as 184 observers (66 general observers, 35 police observers, 83 expenditure observers) have already reached their Constituencies days before the polls. A total of 2,222 flying Ssuads, 2295 static surveillance teams, 819 video surveillance teams and 569 video viewing teams are keeping surveillance round the clock to deal with any form of inducement of voters strictly and swiftly. A total of 257 international Border check posts and 927 inter-state border check posts are keeping strict vigil on any illicit flow of liquor, drugs, cash and freebies. Strict surveillance has been kept at sea and air routes.

7. What's the IMD weather prediction for Delhi on May 25?

The India Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday, predicting that the mercury would reach a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 31 degrees Celsius. However, there was no prediction for a heat wave.

8. What have been voter turnouts in previous phases of Lok Sabha polls 2024?

The fifth phase of the elections, held on May 20, saw a voter turnout of 62.2% across 49 seats. The Election Commission reported a turnout of 69.16% in the fourth phase. In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the voter turnout was 65.68%. The second phase of the 2024 elections recorded a turnout of 66.71%.

9. What are the key points from Phase 6 voting in Bengal, Odisha, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi?

Key points from voting in Bengal, Odisha, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi:

West Bengal: Voting will occur in Jangal Mahal's tribal belt. The BJP won five of eight seats in 2019; the TMC secured three. For the BJP, targeting 30 of West Bengal’s 42 Lok Sabha seats, this phase is critical, especially in south Bengal. In 2019, the BJP won 18 seats the general elections, with its best results in south Bengal districts. Of the eight seats voting on Saturday, the BJP won five. TMC MP Sisir Adhikari and his son Dibyendu, who retained their Tamluk and Contai seats, respectively in East Midnapore district, have switched over to the BJP since 2019.

Delhi: The AAP and Congress field joint candidates against the BJP in seven seats. Key candidates include Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress).

Uttar Pradesh: There are high-profile battles in Sultanpur, Azamgarh, and Jaunpur. Maneka Gandhi (BJP) is seeking her ninth term in Sultanpur.

Odisha: Six parliamentary constituencies, including Bhubaneswar and Puri, are set for elections. In Sambalpur, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan is contesting against Nagendra Kumar Pradhan of the Congress and Pranab Prakash Das of the BJD. In Puri, BJP's Sambit Patra is facing Arup Mohan Patanayak of the BJD and Jay Narayan Patnaik of the Congress.

Haryana: Former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar is taking on Congress' Divyanshu Budhiraja. A by-poll is also being held for the Karnal assembly seat from where chief minister Nayab Singh Saini is the BJP candidate.

10. How many seats will go to polls in the final phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024?

The Lok Sabha will be completed on June 1 after the seventh phase of polls in which voters from 57 constituencies will exercise their franchise. The results will be declared on June 4.