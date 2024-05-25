Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi330C
Friday, May 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: All seven Lok Sabha seats in Capital to vote today

    May 25, 2024 3:14 AM IST
    Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: The BJP, which won all the seven seats in the 2014 and 2019 polls, is up against the AAP-Congress alliance.
    New Delhi, India - May 24, 2024: Polling officials with EVM machines as they collect and sort polling material ahead of the 2024 Loksabha elections to be held tomorrow, at Akshardham Commonwealth Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)
    New Delhi, India - May 24, 2024: Polling officials with EVM machines as they collect and sort polling material ahead of the 2024 Loksabha elections to be held tomorrow, at Akshardham Commonwealth Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

    Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will poll in the sixth and penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Total 58 seats across six states and two Union territories will vote in this round, with as many as 889 candidates in the fray....Read More

    In Delhi, the Election Commission has approved the candidature of 162 nominees. The ruling BJP, which had a 100% strike rate in the national capital in the 2014 and 2019 national polls, is up against the AAP and the Congress, members of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc. Under their seat-sharing agreement for Delhi, the AAP is contesting four seats, while the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats.

    Delhi has the following parliamentary segments: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

    All 10 constituencies in neighbouring Haryana, too, will vote on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh (14/80 seats), West Bengal (8/42), Bihar (8/40), Odisha (6/21), Jharkhand (4/14) and Jammu and Kashmir (1/5), too, will vote in the sixth phase.

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 25, 2024 3:14 AM IST

    Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: Manoj Tiwari only candidate retained by BJP

    The BJP dropped all its incumbent MPs in Delhi, except former state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, who represents the North East Delhi constituency. The party dropped Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi), Parvesh Verma (West Delhi) and Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi).

    May 25, 2024 2:37 AM IST

    In a first, Gandhis to vote for a non-Congress candidate

    The Congress party's first family – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – will, for the first time, vote for a non-Congress candidate in an election. The Gandhis are registered voters under the New Delhi seat, which has gone to the AAP under the seat-sharing deal.

    AAP's Somnath Bharti is the joint candidate of the two parties and is up against BJP rival Bansuri Swaraj.

    May 25, 2024 2:27 AM IST

    Who are AAP-Congress candidates?

    Chandni Chowk: Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress)

    North East Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress)

    North West Delhi: Udit Raj (Congress)

    East Delhi: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP)

    New Delhi: Somnath Bharti (AAP)

    West Delhi: Mahabal Mishra (AAP)

    South West Delhi: Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP)

    May 25, 2024 2:05 AM IST

    Who are BJP's candidates?

    Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal

    North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari

    East Delhi: Harsh Malhotra

    New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj

    North West Delhi: Yogender Chandolia

    West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat

    South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri

    News india news Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: All seven Lok Sabha seats in Capital to vote today
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes