Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: All seven Lok Sabha seats in Capital to vote today
Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will poll in the sixth and penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Total 58 seats across six states and two Union territories will vote in this round, with as many as 889 candidates in the fray....Read More
In Delhi, the Election Commission has approved the candidature of 162 nominees. The ruling BJP, which had a 100% strike rate in the national capital in the 2014 and 2019 national polls, is up against the AAP and the Congress, members of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc. Under their seat-sharing agreement for Delhi, the AAP is contesting four seats, while the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats.
Delhi has the following parliamentary segments: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.
All 10 constituencies in neighbouring Haryana, too, will vote on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh (14/80 seats), West Bengal (8/42), Bihar (8/40), Odisha (6/21), Jharkhand (4/14) and Jammu and Kashmir (1/5), too, will vote in the sixth phase.
Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: Manoj Tiwari only candidate retained by BJP
The BJP dropped all its incumbent MPs in Delhi, except former state unit chief Manoj Tiwari, who represents the North East Delhi constituency. The party dropped Harsh Vardhan (Chandni Chowk), Meenakshi Lekhi (New Delhi), Parvesh Verma (West Delhi) and Ramesh Bidhuri (South Delhi).
In a first, Gandhis to vote for a non-Congress candidate
The Congress party's first family – Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra – will, for the first time, vote for a non-Congress candidate in an election. The Gandhis are registered voters under the New Delhi seat, which has gone to the AAP under the seat-sharing deal.
AAP's Somnath Bharti is the joint candidate of the two parties and is up against BJP rival Bansuri Swaraj.
Who are AAP-Congress candidates?
Chandni Chowk: Jai Prakash Agarwal (Congress)
North East Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress)
North West Delhi: Udit Raj (Congress)
East Delhi: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP)
New Delhi: Somnath Bharti (AAP)
West Delhi: Mahabal Mishra (AAP)
South West Delhi: Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP)
Who are BJP's candidates?
Chandni Chowk: Praveen Khandelwal
North East Delhi: Manoj Tiwari
East Delhi: Harsh Malhotra
New Delhi: Bansuri Swaraj
North West Delhi: Yogender Chandolia
West Delhi: Kamaljeet Sehrawat
South Delhi: Ramvir Singh Bidhuri