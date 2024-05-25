Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: All seven Lok Sabha seats in Capital to vote today

New Delhi, India - May 24, 2024: Polling officials with EVM machines as they collect and sort polling material ahead of the 2024 Loksabha elections to be held tomorrow, at Akshardham Commonwealth Sports Complex in New Delhi, India, on Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi Election 2024 Live Updates: All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will poll in the sixth and penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. Total 58 seats across six states and two Union territories will vote in this round, with as many as 889 candidates in the fray....Read More

In Delhi, the Election Commission has approved the candidature of 162 nominees. The ruling BJP, which had a 100% strike rate in the national capital in the 2014 and 2019 national polls, is up against the AAP and the Congress, members of the Congress-led opposition INDIA bloc. Under their seat-sharing agreement for Delhi, the AAP is contesting four seats, while the Congress has fielded candidates on the remaining three seats.

Delhi has the following parliamentary segments: Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

All 10 constituencies in neighbouring Haryana, too, will vote on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh (14/80 seats), West Bengal (8/42), Bihar (8/40), Odisha (6/21), Jharkhand (4/14) and Jammu and Kashmir (1/5), too, will vote in the sixth phase.