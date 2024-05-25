Bevy of politicians cast their votes in phase 6 LS polls in Delhi

New Delhi: In the penultimate phase of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls, which has seen the seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi go to polls, a bevy of politicians and government officials made their way to the polling booths to cast their votes. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal voted alongside his family in Delhi and asked people to vote against dictatorial thinking (Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal)

The president of India, Droupadi Murmu, cast her vote at the polling station in Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya inside the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex. The booth where she voted is a “pink booth”, that is, a booth that is managed entirely by staff made of women.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankar voted in Delhi along with his wife and said that voting is “not only a duty but a significant power”, as per ANI.

Chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar also cast his vote in Delhi and was accompanied by his family members, including his 95-year-old father. “I am very happy that three generations of my family voted together,” he said.

“Today is the sixth phase of voting and throughout the country, people are enthusiastically participating in the process. …People should come out in droves and cast their votes. …I appeal to all voters, to all youths, that everybody should come out and vote,” CEC Kumar said.

Also Read: ECI releases seat-wise polling numbers for five phases, slams ‘false narratives’ on voter turnout data

He said that despite the heat, people are voting enthusiastically. “Polling officers have made all the arrangements given the hot water including water, doctors, ORS and fans.”

“We are hoping that the trend of earlier phases will continue in Jammu and Kashmir,” Kumar said, adding that the election commission will soon decide to hold assembly polls in the Union territory.

Election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu also cast their votes, along with their family members. Former chief election commissioners Sunil Arora and Sushil Chandra also voted, along with their families in Delhi.

Chief of Defence Staff Anil Chauhan also cast his vote, along with his wife Anupama Chauhan in Delhi, and urged all citizens to exercise their democratic rights. Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also cast his vote.

Arvind Panagariya, the chairperson of the 16th Finance Commission, cast his vote for the first time. He told ANI that earlier the age of voting was 21 years, and he had moved to the US, so he did not get a chance to vote. “After I got my registration [as a voter] done, I tweeted that I will be a first-time voter with other young people,” he told ANI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came to vote, along with his mother, Sonia Gandhi, the party’s chairperson. He posted a selfie showing their inked fingers and urged people to come out and vote. “Your vote will not only improve your life but will also protect democracy and the Constitution. Mother and I contributed to this great festival of democracy by casting our votes. All of you also come out of your homes in large numbers and vote for your rights and the future of your family,” the former Congress president wrote on X casting his vote.

Gandhi’s sister Priyanka Gandhi, after voting in Delhi, said, “There is an undercurrent. Amongst the people, there is a feeling that the leaders of the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] are talking about irrelevant subjects instead of real issues like unemployment and inflation. People are fed up of it. People are facing these issues every day. … We have been talking about people’s issues from the very beginning. That is what our campaign, our manifesto has been about because that is what the public wants.” Her children, Miraya and Raihan, and her husband, Robert Vadra, also voted in the city. Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan voted in Delhi.

Cricketer Mahinder Singh Dhoni voted in Ranchi. Gautam Gambhir, the BJP travelled to Delhi from Chennai to cast his vote.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal voted alongside his family in Delhi and asked people to vote against dictatorial thinking. “I have voted against dictatorship, inflation and unemployment. I appeal to people that it is very hot but please do not sit at home; make sure that you cast your vote. Exercise your vote to vote against dictatorial thinking

Delhi’s mayor Shelly Oberoi, after casting her vote, said, “Today’s elections are about choosing to vote against dictatorship, to save the constitution, to save the democracy. I request all citizens of Delhi and the country to come and vote, and to choose their Parliamentarian. … All citizens have seen how the BJP government has spun a conspiracy to end opposition leaders. … On June 4, INDIA [alliance] will make the government and all seven candidates from the alliance in Delhi will win.”

“To protect democracy and against dictatorship, I voted today,” Prakash Karat, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, said after voting in Delhi. The party’s general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, after voting in Delhi, appealed to the citizens to vote to “save their country, save the constitution, and save democracy”. He also called on the election commission to take action against the “poisonous speeches” delivered by BJP candidate and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Until 5pm on Saturday, Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of approximately 53.73% across its seven Lok Sabha constituencies. The highest voter percentage was observed in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, standing at 57.97% .