Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election: Voting day, candidates in fray | All you need to know

Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election: Gurgaon will be among the 10 constituencies in Haryana to go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections tomorrow (May 25). Gurgaon Lok Sabha Election: According to the latest electoral data, 25,73,411 voters are eligible to cast their votes this time round. (Bloomberg)

Besides Gurgaon, Ambala, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rohtak, Sirsa, and Sonipat will also go to polls. Follow full coverage of the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the latest electoral data, 25,73,411 voters are eligible to cast their votes this time round. The largest number of voters are from the Badshahpur assembly constituency, where nearly 4,97,044 people are expected to cast their votes.

A General seat, the Gurgaon Parliamentary constituency includes nine assembly constituencies of Gurgaon, Badshapur, Sohna, Pataudi, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Ferozepur Jhirka and Punhana.

Who are the candidates?



While as many as 23 candidates are in the fray, the contest is primarily between sitting MP and two-time incumbent Rao Inderjit Singh of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Raj Babbar of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, and rapper Rahul Yadav aka “Fazilpuria" of the Jannayak Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Who won in the last elections?

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the 2019 general elections. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rao Inderjit Singh of BJP bagged 881,546 votes (60.9 per cent) while Congress' Capt. Ajay Singh garnered 495,290 votes (34.2 per cent). Bahujan Samaj Party's Chaudhary Rais Ahmad stood third with 26,756 votes (1.8 per cent).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections also, Rao Inderjit Singh of BJP secured victory by garnering 644,780 votes (48.8 per cent) while Zakir Hussain of Indian National Lok Dal secured 370,058 votes (28.0 per cent). Congress' Rao Dharam Pal secured 133,713 votes (10.1 per cent) and came third.

What are the issues?

Both BJP and Congress are trying to woo the voters of Gurgaon by focusing on local issues.

Raj Babbar said that he is not too concerned about national issues but local ones and that he is not contesting against any particular person or party but against apathy.

On the other hand, Rao Inderjit Singh, taking to his official X handle, posted a Vision Document for the upcoming term (2024-29) which included Health services will start available in Rewari AIIMS; construction of Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) with the aim of providing safe, reliable and intercity mobility services; extension of Metro to Sector 9 of Old Gurgaon; connecting Mewat region to rail network through Orbital Rail Corridor and more.

