Gurugram Lok Sabha Election: What’s open, What’s closed on polling day | Full list

All 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana will vote on Saturday in the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Gurugram parliamentary constituency, which shares its name with its parent city, is among these seats and total 49, where will polling will be held in the sixth phase. For Representation Only: Polling officials prepare a polling booth for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, at Vaishali in Ghaziabad (PTI)

In the Gurugram constituency, more than 25 lakh people are eligible to vote. The polling will be held at 2481 booths.

In the 2019 polls, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a 100% strike rate in Haryana.

Who are the candidates?

While as many as 23 candidates are in the fray, the contest is primarily between sitting MP and two-time incumbent Rao Inderjit Singh of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Raj Babbar of the Congress-led INDIA bloc, and rapper Rahul Yadav aka “Fazilpuria" of the Jannayak Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

What is closed?

Several places and installations will remain closed on the election day, so that people can exercise their right to vote.

The list includes schools and educational institutes, banks, non-essential government services, and liquor establishments. It must be noted that since May 25 is the fourth Saturday of the month, banks would have been closed anyway.

The closure of liquor shops, on the other hand, came into place at 6 pm on Thursday and the outlets will now open at 6 pm on Sunday, as per the Election Commission's guidelines.

What is open?

Essential services such as hospitals and public transport (metro, buses) will function normally. Commercial establishments, restaurants, and shops, too, will be open on the day.