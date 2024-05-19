Lok Sabha candidates target Gurugram’s urban voters

Gurugram: Candidates of major political parties have begun canvassing in urban areas of Badshahpur and Gurugram assembly constituencies, which have an estimated 9.25 lakh voters out of the total 25 lakh voters in the nine constituencies of the Lok Sabha. The Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) candidates on Sunday moved around the city to woo urban voters and they also outlined their plans to the people, who have been demanding better urban governance. Congress candidate, Raj Babbar held a public meeting at Shikohpur, Dundahera and other parts of the city on Sunday. (HT PHOTO.)

Gurugram will go to polls on May 25 in the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sitting Gurugram MP and BJP candidate Rao Inderjit Singh on Sunday campaigned in Kanhai Wazirabad, Sector 56, Sector 46 and other areas of Old Gurugram and he spoke about his plan for the city.

Singh said that his focus will be on ensuring the metro system becomes operational, and the RRTS transport system from Delhi to Behrore via Gurugram is executed. “If the opposition wants to know where development took place then they should take the Dwarka expressway, Mumbai-Delhi expressway and Sohna elevated road. We will ensure in the next five years that AIIMS in Rewari, Mata Sheetal Medical College and the Civil Hospital in Gurgaon are completed,” he said, while addressing public meetings in the city.

Congress candidate, Raj Babbar, also held a public meeting at Shikohpur, Dundahera and other parts of the city. Interestingly, Babbar also released a Nyaypatra for Gurugram and shared it on micro-blogging site X. Babbar promised that a special mobile number and application will be launched to ensure direct contact with the MP. He also promised to open more Kendriya Vidyalayas, assured jobs for the youth, separate lanes for buses and autos and MSP for farmers.

“We are fighting to bring in change in Gurugram and I met people in Dundahera and Shikohpur, who have assured to vote for Congress on May 25,” he said.

JJP candidate Rahul Yadav popularly known as Fazilpuria on Sunday visited several condominiums in sectors 77, 82, 83 along the Southern Peripheral Road and Dwarka expressway. Yadav urged people to vote for change as both the BJP and Congress candidates are old school politicians with a fixed style of working and old agendas. Yadav said that Gurugram is a young and growing city and it requires leaders, who are young and have new ideas.