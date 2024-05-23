Gurugram admin urges young voters to organise carpools for voting

Gurugram DC Nishant Kumar Yadav penned an open letter to voters, appealing them to carpool. (Parveen Kumat/HT Photo)

The Gurugram district administration on Wednesday appealed to voters, especially younger ones, to voluntarily organise carpools to vote in the Lok Sabha elections en masse on May 25.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav said they are encouraging carpooling as a relatively environment friendly measure, as well as an efficient way to assist those with transportation challenges, to boost voter turnout.

“We are collaborating with residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) to coordinate, with a dedicated helpline and online portal for volunteers to register. This initiative particularly targets the youth, encouraging them to support their community and ensure a more inclusive election process by reducing transportation barriers,” he said.

Yadav said RWAs were asked to compile a list of willing young voters in their areas or societies, and shortlist persons for assigning duties.

Rajkumar Yadav, president of Sector 46 RWA, said, “To increase voter turnout, we are approaching residents door-to-door, encouraging them to participate in carpooling. This initiative is not only beneficial for the environment, but also strengthens our community spirit by ensuring everyone can exercise their right to vote.”

Dinesh Vashisht , president of RWA for sectors 3, 5 and 6, said that they are emphasising the importance of community involvement. “We are mobilising volunteers to ensure that no one misses out on voting due to lack of transportation. Our goal is to create a supportive network where neighbours help neighbours, making it easier for everyone to get to polling stations,” he said.

Yadav, in an open letter to voters on Wednesday, said: “In your hands lies the incredible power to shape the future of the world’s largest democracy. Voting is a testament to our commitment to the democratic values of our country. It is not just a right, but a sacred duty bestowed upon us, one that countless individuals have struggled to achieve and preserve. Our democracy’s essence lies in our commitment to the principles of justice, freedom, and equality.”

He said that the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency has over 2.5 million voters, and the previous Lok Sabha elections saw a voter turnout of 67.3%. This time, voting for the Gurgaon parliamentary constituency will take place across nine assembly segments of Gurugram, Badshahpur, Pataudi, Sohna, Nuh, Punhana, Firozpur Jhirka, Rewari and Bawal.

“Our collective voice on voting day will play a crucial role in determining the future of the country. May 25 presents us with an opportunity to set a new record for democratic participation,” he said.

Previously, the administration put up a hot air balloon on the rooftop of the Mini Secretariat to capture public attention and encourage voter participation.

Among other measures taken by the district administration to boost voter turnout were a competition among RWAs to encourage community participation, widespread distribution of posters, undertaking campaigns in educational institutions, and announcing incentives, such as discounts at multiplexes and restaurants, for voters.