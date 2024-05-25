Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Phase 6 polling in 58 constituencies across 8 states and UTs at 7 am

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Mock poll underway in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, ahead of Phase 6 voting at 7 am.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Voting for the sixth and second-to-last phase of the Lok Sabha elections is set to take place today across 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, encompassing all seven seats in Delhi. A total of 889 candidates are competing in this phase. More than 11.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women, and 5,120 individuals of the third gender. The Election Commission (EC) has deployed approximately 11.4 lakh officials at 1.14 lakh polling stations....Read More

The Commission has made 12 alternative documents, in addition to the Voter ID card (EPIC), available for identity verification at polling stations. Liquor shops in all polling areas, including Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram, are closed due to dry day restrictions, which will remain in effect until 6 pm today.

Five voting phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed as of May 20.

Key candidates in Phase 6

Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Karnal, Haryana

Bansuri Swaraj (BJP): New Delhi

Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress): North East Delhi

Maneka Gandhi (BJP): Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Dinesh Lal Yadav (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav (SP): Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh

Sambit Patra (BJP): Puri, Odisha

Naveen Jindal (BJP): Kurukshetra, Haryana

Raj Babbar (Congress) and Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP): Gurgaon, Haryana

Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP): Tamluk seat, West Bengal

Constituencies going for polls today State/UT Constituencies Voter turnout Delhi Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi -- Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi -- Haryana Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad -- West Bengal Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur -- Jharkhand Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur -- Bihar Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj -- Odisha Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur -- Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag-Rajouri --

Head to the relevant polling booth to cast your vote if you belong to any of the above constituencies.