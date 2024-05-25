Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Phase 6 polling in 58 constituencies across 8 states and UTs at 7 am
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Voting for the sixth and second-to-last phase of the Lok Sabha elections is set to take place today across 58 constituencies in six states and two Union territories, encompassing all seven seats in Delhi. A total of 889 candidates are competing in this phase. More than 11.13 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 5.84 crore men, 5.29 crore women, and 5,120 individuals of the third gender. The Election Commission (EC) has deployed approximately 11.4 lakh officials at 1.14 lakh polling stations....Read More
The Commission has made 12 alternative documents, in addition to the Voter ID card (EPIC), available for identity verification at polling stations. Liquor shops in all polling areas, including Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram, are closed due to dry day restrictions, which will remain in effect until 6 pm today.
Five voting phases of the Lok Sabha elections have been completed as of May 20.
Key candidates in Phase 6
Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP): Karnal, Haryana
Bansuri Swaraj (BJP): New Delhi
Manoj Tiwari (BJP) and Kanhaiya Kumar (Congress): North East Delhi
Maneka Gandhi (BJP): Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh
Dinesh Lal Yadav (BJP) and Dharmendra Yadav (SP): Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh
Sambit Patra (BJP): Puri, Odisha
Naveen Jindal (BJP): Kurukshetra, Haryana
Raj Babbar (Congress) and Rao Inderjit Singh (BJP): Gurgaon, Haryana
Abhijit Gangopadhyay (BJP): Tamluk seat, West Bengal
Constituencies going for polls today
State/UT Constituencies Voter turnout Delhi Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi -- Uttar Pradesh Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Phulpur, Allahabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Shrawasti, Domriyaganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Lalganj, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, Machhlishahr, Bhadohi -- Haryana Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, Faridabad -- West Bengal Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur -- Jharkhand Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Jamshedpur -- Bihar Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj (SC), Siwan, Maharajganj -- Odisha Bhubaneswar, Puri, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar (SC), Cuttack, Sambalpur -- Jammu & Kashmir Anantnag-Rajouri --
Head to the relevant polling booth to cast your vote if you belong to any of the above constituencies.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Take precautions before heading to vote! IMD predicts heatwave conditions across India
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Ahead of the sixth phase of voting in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25, many parts of India are grappling with severe heatwave conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heatwaves in various northern and northwestern states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana, until May 28.
The weather department has also issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday, forecasting maximum temperatures to reach up to 44 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. Full details here
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Are banks closed today?
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Since May 25 coincides with the fourth Saturday of the month, banks across all states and Union Territories will remain closed.
Meanwhile, voting is scheduled to occur in the states and Union Territories involved in Phase 6 of the Lok Sabha elections: Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats).
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Delhi's all seven seats set for polls today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will vote in the sixth and penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections today.
In the national capital, the Election Commission has given approval to 162 candidates.
Delhi comprises the following parliamentary constituencies,
Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi. Follow Delhi Lok Sabha Election Live Updates
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Polling officers' preparations at a polling booth in West Bengal's Keshpur | Watch
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Polling officers at a Ranchi booth ahead of Phase 6 voting that will begin at 7 am
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Polling officers are preparing for voting, which is set to begin at 7 am at a polling booth in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Jharkhand is ready to vote again in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, May 25. Voting will occur in the Giridih, Dhanbad, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur constituencies.
The state is participating in four phases of the ongoing general elections. Previously, Jharkhand voted on May 13 and May 20 during the fourth and fifth phases, respectively. The state will vote again on May 25 and June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: 58 constituencies with 889 candidates in fray set for Phase 6 polls today
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live: Voting will be conducted in 58 constituencies spanning seven states and one Union Territory today, marking the sixth and penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
Both Delhi and Haryana will be voting entirely in this single phase.
Following today's voting, 57 seats will remain for the seventh and final phase. By the end of the day, elections will have been completed for 486 out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.
Vote counting will take place on June 4, following the conclusion of the final phase of the election on June 1.