Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: Dry days in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad | Check dates, timings, other details

Lok Sabha Election Phase 6: All liquor stores in Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad will be closed until 6 pm on Saturday, May 25, starting from 6 pm on Thursday, May 23, as ‘dry days’ are being observed due to Phase 6 voting in the general election. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated that cities participating in voting must enforce a dry day on election day to guarantee impartial and transparent elections. (Representative Image)

Furthermore, there will be no liquor sales in these cities on June 4, the day of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result announcement.

Delhi

As per a notification issued by the Delhi excise department, liquor shops and licensed establishments will remain closed for nearly 48 hours before the end of polling, from 6 pm on May 23 to 6 pm on May 25.

Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats – Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, South Delhi, and West Delhi – are scheduled to be voted on in a single phase on Saturday, May 25.

Haryana

Gurgaon, situated in Haryana, will also go for voting on May 25. According to directives issued by the Gurgaon district administration, all liquor shops within the city are mandated to remain closed for 48 hours preceding the Lok Sabha election.

Haryana comprises 10 Lok Sabha seats, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Sirsa, Hisar, Karnal, Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh, Gurgaon, and Faridabad.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 6

On Saturday, May 25, a total of 58 constituencies spread across eight states and union territories will participate in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Voting will commence at 7 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. The vote counting for the Lok Sabha Elections will occur on June 4, followed by the announcement of election results.

The sixth phase of voting encompasses Bihar (8 seats), Haryana (all 10 seats), Jammu and Kashmir (1 seat), Jharkhand (4 seats), Delhi (all 7 seats), Odisha (6 seats), Uttar Pradesh (14 seats), and West Bengal (8 seats) will go for voting.