Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: What's open, what's closed on polling day | Full list

All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will go to polls on Saturday, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Security has been beefed up and preparations made in polling booths across the capital to ensure the voting exercise is completed smoothly. A woman offers her thumb impression before voting (PTI)(PTI)

Restrictions on liquor sale have already been put into place in Delhi 48 hours ahead of polling. For two days, including polling day, no liquor shops across the national capital will remain open. Further, Delhi Metro and DTC bus services will commence earlier than usual on Saturday to assist voters on polling day.

Lok Sabha election in Delhi: What's closed on May 25?

As per orders issued by the Election Commission of India, all liquor stores and other licensed premises in Delhi will remain closed from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25 for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election. The same follows for Delhi's adjoining cities - Faridabad and Gurugram. No liquor sale will be permitted in the national capital on June 4.

Schools and educational institutes in the national capital will also remain closed on polling day, due to the heatwave conditions in the city. Further, banks will remain shut on May 25, the fourth Saturday of the month.

Lok Sabha election in Delhi: What will remain open?

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation will function normally on May 25. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that metro train services will start at 4 am for all routes on Saturday to assist voters on polling day. Similarly, the Delhi Transport Corporation announced that it will run additional bus services for 35 routes across Delhi on May 25 from 4 am.

Commercial establishments such as shops, restaurants, and malls will remain open on polling day in Delhi.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4.