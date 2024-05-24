 Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: What's open, what's closed on polling day | Full list | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: What's open, what's closed on polling day | Full list

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Here's all you need to know about what is open and what is closed in Delhi during the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election, on May 25.

All seven parliamentary seats in Delhi will go to polls on Saturday, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Security has been beefed up and preparations made in polling booths across the capital to ensure the voting exercise is completed smoothly.

A woman offers her thumb impression before voting (PTI)(PTI)
A woman offers her thumb impression before voting (PTI)(PTI)

Restrictions on liquor sale have already been put into place in Delhi 48 hours ahead of polling. For two days, including polling day, no liquor shops across the national capital will remain open. Further, Delhi Metro and DTC bus services will commence earlier than usual on Saturday to assist voters on polling day.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Lok Sabha election in Delhi: What's closed on May 25?

As per orders issued by the Election Commission of India, all liquor stores and other licensed premises in Delhi will remain closed from 6 PM on May 23 to 6 PM on May 25 for the sixth phase of Lok Sabha election. The same follows for Delhi's adjoining cities - Faridabad and Gurugram. No liquor sale will be permitted in the national capital on June 4.

Schools and educational institutes in the national capital will also remain closed on polling day, due to the heatwave conditions in the city. Further, banks will remain shut on May 25, the fourth Saturday of the month.

Click here for full coverage of Lok Sabha election 2024

Lok Sabha election in Delhi: What will remain open?

Essential services such as hospitals, pharmacies and public transportation will function normally on May 25. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced that metro train services will start at 4 am for all routes on Saturday to assist voters on polling day. Similarly, the Delhi Transport Corporation announced that it will run additional bus services for 35 routes across Delhi on May 25 from 4 am.

Commercial establishments such as shops, restaurants, and malls will remain open on polling day in Delhi.

The seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election will take place on June 1, and the results will be announced on June 4.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Delhi Lok Sabha Elections: What's open, what's closed on polling day | Full list
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On