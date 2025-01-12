Menu Explore
EAM Jaishankar to visit Spain during Jan 13-14

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 12, 2025 09:46 PM IST

S Jaishankar will hold talks with foreign minister and meet the leadership of Spain during his first visit to the country as external affairs minister

New Delhi: External affairs minister S Jaishankar will visit Spain during January 13-14 to review bilateral ties and discuss regional and global issues, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (via REUTERS)
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar. (via REUTERS)

Jaishankar will hold talks with foreign minister Manuel Albares and meet the leadership of Spain during his first visit to the country as external affairs minister, according to a brief statement.

The discussions between the two foreign ministers will focus on the entire gamut of bilateral relations and regional and global matters. Jaishankar will also address the annual conference of Spanish ambassadors and meet the Indian community, the ministry said.

Bilateral ties got a boost when Spanish Premier Pedro Sanchez visited India last October. Sanchez was the first Spanish premier to travel to India in nearly two decades and a new production facility for C295 military transport aircraft was inaugurated during his visit.

The two sides finalised agreements for cooperation in rail transport and customs matters and charted a course for bolstering collaboration in political, economic, defence and security ties.

The first C295 military transport aircraft made in India at the plant located within the Tata Advanced Systems campus in Vadodara is expected to roll out in 2026. The plant, set up by Tata Advanced Systems in collaboration with Airbus Spain, will manufacture 40 of the 56 Airbus C295 aircraft ordered for the Indian Air Force (IAF) under a $2.5-billion contract in September 2021.

