UNGA Meet Live Updates: ‘Days to fall in line are over,’ Jaishankar on West agenda

External affairs minister S Jaishankar will address the 78th United Nations General Assembly today. The address to the UNGA comes in the backdrop of tensions between India and Canada in wake of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau alleging ‘potential India link’ to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in Canada's Surrey. Canada had expelled an Indian diplomat, prompting New Delhi to expel the Canadian intelligence agency station chief deputed in New Delhi. It is expected that Jaishankar may give a response to Trudeau's allegations.

EAM S Jaishankar(UN)