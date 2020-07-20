Early detection of Covid-19 helping recovery rate, says Rajasthan health minister

india

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 23:30 IST

Rajasthan’s health minister Raghu Sharma said Monday that the state is one of the leading ones in containing the spread of Covid-19.

He said the number of positive cases was increasing as the number of samples tested on on an average per day is around 25,000. The early detection of Covid-19 patients has also has improved the recovery rate and reduced the mortality rate to 1.90%, he said at a media briefing.

“Looking to the results of plasma therapy at SMS hospital, directions have been given to extend it to other medical colleges. The Medical and Health Department has been asked to analyze the district-wise positive patients and focus on sensitive places and conduct regular follow-ups,” Sharma said.

Sharma appealed people to follow all guidelines such as wearing mask, ensuring social distancing, regularly washing hands and avoiding crowded places to prevent spread of Covid19. He also directed the department officials to ensure compliance of all the provisions prescribed for the prevention of coronavirus infection.

Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally is close to 30,000 with more than 7,000 active cases.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Rajiva Swarup held detailed discussions on the status of the Covid19 in the state with medical experts, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rohit Kumar Singh; Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Akhil Arora and Secretary Medical Education Vaibhav Galaria. In the meeting it was also decided to further strengthen the strategy for more effective control of the pandemic