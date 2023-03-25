Watch: Lights turned off at iconic monuments in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata to mark Earth Hour

Lights at iconic monuments across cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata were turned off to mark the Earth Hour, an annual global event that takes place on the last Saturday of March to conserve energy. View of Rashtrapati Bhawan south and North block after its lights were switched off for an hour marking "Earth Hour" to save energy, in New Delhi, on Saturday. ( Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhawan and Akshardham temple, Howrah bridge in Kolkata, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus were among the renowned places where lights were turned off for an hour, from 8:30pm to 9:30pm to mark the important event with an aim to raise awareness about climate change. Videos shared by news agency ANI captured the moment when these monuments turned darked after their colorful illumination was switched off.

Take a look at the how Earth Hour was celebrated at monuments across the country:

What is Earth Hour?

Earth Hour encourages individuals to turn off all lights and electrical appliances at their homes and offices for an hour to promote awareness of climate change challenges and energy conservation. This symbolic act, known as the ‘lights off’ moment, unites people worldwide in a show of support for the planet and serves as a reminder of the environmental issues facing us.

How is Earth Hour celebrated?

To mark the Earth Hour, people worldwide switch off all lights for an hour, from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, and engage in various activities such as reconnecting with nature, cooking meals, spending quality time with family and loved ones, and getting creative with art.