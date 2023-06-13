Home / India News / 'Tremors were strong... scared school kids': J&K locals after 5.4 earthquake hits

'Tremors were strong... scared school kids': J&K locals after 5.4 earthquake hits

ByKanishka Singharia
Jun 13, 2023 04:01 PM IST

Twitter users shared videos of ceiling fans shaking during the quake.

Residents of several Indian regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, were forced to swiftly evacuate their homes on Tuesday as a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck, affecting several parts of north India and neighbouring Pakistan.

A local said, "It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."
A local said, "It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in Punjab, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake unleashed a wave of fear, particularly among school children and those present in shops and other establishments. The intensity of the quake exceeded that of the tremors experienced just a week ago, exacerbating the anxiety felt by the local population.

"The earthquake scared school children. People in shops rushed out. It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..." said a resident of J&K's Doda, reflecting the overall sentiment shared by many affected individuals.

Another local said, "It was scary. This was more intense than the tremors last week..."

Twitter users shared videos of ceiling fans shaking during the quake. Several people posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past.

Also read | Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Japan's Hokkaido prefecture

Tremors were felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar, prompting people to rush out of their offices and homes.

In Punjab, the tremors were felt in Shakar Garh, Chichawatni, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Hafizabad, and Zafarwal. The quake hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Abbottabad, Swabi, and Swat areas.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the tremors were felt in Bagh, DhirKot, and Muzaffarabad areas. Pakistan often witnesses earthquakes of varying magnitudes.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
earthquake pakistan evacuation north india new delhi + 3 more
earthquake pakistan evacuation north india new delhi + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out