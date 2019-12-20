Tremors felt from Tashkent to Delhi as 6.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 18:25 IST

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India, including Punjab and Delhi-NCR, on Friday evening.

The National Center for Seismology said the 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 5.09 pm with its epicentre 250 km from Afghanistan capital Kabul.

The tubelights could be seen shaking in offices in Gurgaon.

The earthquake is estimated to have occurred at the depth of 190 km.

Among other places, the tremors were felt in Pakistan and most of north India. There were reports of people running out of buildings from several parts of the country. Tremors were felt for several seconds in various parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh at 5.13 p.m., an official of the meteorological office in Chandigarh told IANS.

This earthquake was felt from Tashkent to New Delhi https://t.co/TprpJyKzff — EMSC (@LastQuake) December 20, 2019

There are no immediate reports of any casualties in India. Local TV showed that people rushed out of buildings and their homes in panic

The Paris-based European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the tremors were felt from Tashkent to New Delhi, a distance of nearly 1,500 km

(With agency inputs)