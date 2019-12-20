e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 20, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 20, 2019
Home / India News / Tremors felt from Tashkent to Delhi as 6.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

Tremors felt from Tashkent to Delhi as 6.3 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

The National Center for Seismology said the 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 5.09 pm with its epicentre 250 km from Afghanistan capital Kabul.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2019 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Strong earthquake tremors were felt in several parts of north India, including Punjab and Delhi-NCR, on Friday evening.

The National Center for Seismology said the 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck at 5.09 pm with its epicentre 250 km from Afghanistan capital Kabul.

The tubelights could be seen shaking in offices in Gurgaon.

 

The earthquake is estimated to have occurred at the depth of 190 km.

Among other places, the tremors were felt in Pakistan and most of north India. There were reports of people running out of buildings from several parts of the country. Tremors were felt for several seconds in various parts of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh at 5.13 p.m., an official of the meteorological office in Chandigarh told IANS.

 

There are no immediate reports of any casualties in India. Local TV showed that people rushed out of buildings and their homes in panic

The Paris-based European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the tremors were felt from Tashkent to New Delhi, a distance of nearly 1,500 km

(With agency inputs)

tags
top news
Police car set on fire, cops use water cannons against CAA protesters
Police car set on fire, cops use water cannons against CAA protesters
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
‘Brute repression’: Sonia Gandhi attacks BJP over citizenship protests
1 dead in Meerut, 12 injured in Kanpur in violence over citizenship law
1 dead in Meerut, 12 injured in Kanpur in violence over citizenship law
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
Weather office predicted a warmer winter, now explains why it is so cold
After 19 Fridays, hundreds offer prayers at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid
After 19 Fridays, hundreds offer prayers at Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid
YSRC MP kisses policeman’s boot, his counter to TDP leader who insulted cop
YSRC MP kisses policeman’s boot, his counter to TDP leader who insulted cop
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Kohli and Co take a day off ahead of series finale in Cuttack - see pics
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
Anti-CAA protests in Delhi’s Seelampur, cop injured in Seemapuri’s stone-pelting
trending topics
Assam citizenship law protestsDelhi EarthquakeAnti-citizenship Act ProtestsCAA ProtestDelhi Air QualityPrashant KishorCAA

don't miss

latest news

india news