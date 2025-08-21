Search
Thu, Aug 21, 2025
EC appoints 2 additional secretaries as observers for Vice Presidential election

Updated on: Aug 21, 2025 06:59 pm IST

The EC appointed Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and D Anandan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance as observers.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said it has appointed two additional secretaries working in central ministries as observers for the September 9 vice presidential election.

The election for the Vice President will be held on September 9.(File Photo)
The poll authority said Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and D Anandan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, have been appointed as observers.

Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources, has been placed on the reserve list.

NDA pick C P Radhakrishnan is pitted against opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy.

The EC said it used its constitutional powers to appoint the two observers.

