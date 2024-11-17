EC asks Jharkhand BJP to remove ‘objectionable’ video from social media after Congress, JMM complaints

The Election Commission of India on Sunday directed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Jharkhand unit to take down a video from its social handles following complaints by Congress and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).



According to a PTI report, Congress and JMM had complained with the poll panel against the video, calling it “misleading and malicious”. Congress and JMM had complained with the poll panel against the BJP video, calling it “misleading and malicious”.

The EC has also sought an explanation from the state BJP for the alleged violation of the provisions of the model code of conduct by posting the video.

Jharkhand's chief electoral officer has been directed to immediately take action in the matter and get the objectionable posts removed from social media platforms expeditiously in coordination with the designated authority in the state under the IT Act, the report added.

It was alleged in the complaint that the video published by the Jharkhand BJP is “rife with baseless allegations and falsehoods to unduly influence voters by creating a feeling of hatred and enmity against the JMM and its leaders.”

While phase first phase of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly polls took place on November 13, the second phase will be held on November 20. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.



EC notices to BJP, Cong on complaints against each other

In another development, the poll panel on Saturday sent notices to BJP chief JP Nadda and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking their replies on complaints received during the ongoing assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.



The notice to Nadda was sent in response to two complaints filed by the Congress on November 13 while the notice to Kharge was in response to a complaint filed by the BJP.



The EC has sought formal responses from both the party presidents by 1 pm on Monday (November 18), while reminding them of the commission's earlier advisory to them during the Lok Sabha election to keep star campaigners and leaders under check so that public decorum is not flouted and the model code is followed in its letter and spirit during campaigning.



(With PTI inputs)