Amid the Opposition's mounting attack on the government's delimitation plans, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi brought Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar back in focus on Saturday, alleging that the proposed bills would grant him power to “redraw” the electoral map.

In the past two years, the Opposition had moved impeachment notices against judges, the vice-president, the Lok Sabha Speaker, and the CEC. (Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times) more less

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The government is set to table two bills - the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and the Delimitation (Second) Bill, in Parliament on Monday under a special sitting. Gandhi strongly objected to the proposals, alleging that they were aimed to give Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar a "blank canvas" to redraw India's electoral map.

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But why is Gyanesh Kumar back in focus again?

CEC among delimitation commission members

Deep Dive Who would serve on the proposed Delimitation Commission? The Delimitation (Second) Bill proposes a three-member commission: a current or former Supreme Court judge appointed by the Central Government as chairperson, the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC, and the State Election Commissioner of the state concerned. Does the Delimitation Bill specifically name Gyanesh Kumar as a commission member? No. The bill does not name Gyanesh Kumar; it provides for the CEC or an Election Commissioner nominated by the CEC to serve ex officio. Rahul Gandhi said Kumar would be a member because he is currently the CEC. Why is Rahul Gandhi opposing the CEC’s proposed role in delimitation? Gandhi alleges that the proposed commission’s composition could give the government control over redrawing constituencies. He has described the bill as giving political leaders a “blank canvas” to redraw India’s electoral map.

A copy of the Delimitation (Second) Bill, accessed by HT on Friday, shows that the government has proposed to form a delimitation commission after the amendment takes effect.

This proposed panel will have three members and one of them could be the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), a post currently held by Gyanesh Kumar.

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{{^usCountry}} Section 3 of the Bill provides for the constitution of a Delimitation Commission. Here's what it reads: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Section 3 of the Bill provides for the constitution of a Delimitation Commission. Here's what it reads: {{/usCountry}}

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“(a) one member, who shall be a person who is or has been a Judge of the Supreme Court, to be appointed by the Central Government, as the Chairperson of the Commission; (b) the Chief Election Commissioner or an Election Commissioner nominated by the Chief Election Commissioner, ex officio: ….. and (c) the State Election Commissioner of the State concerned, ex officio.”

While the Bill does not mention Gyanesh Kumar by name, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that he would be one of the members. He alleged that Gyanesh Kumar, who had “captured” the EC, now had his sights set on doing the same with the delimitation commission.

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Also Read: Delimitation Bill proposes formation of commission, SC judge, CEC nominee among members

“Gyanesh Kumar will be a member, one ex-SC judge chosen by Modi and Shah. Any guesses who would choose the third member? It would be Gyanesh Kumar, he would choose the third member,” Gandhi said on Saturday.

“EC captured, now Delimitation Commission. The composition of Delimitation Commission gives Modi-Shah full control. Gyanesh destroyed your vote. Now, he will destroy India's map," the Congress party said in a tweet, sharing a video of Rahul Gandhi's speech.

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Gandhi also alleged that PM Modi, Amit Shah, Gyanesh Kumar and others were given “a blank cheque” to redraw constituencies. He also claimed that the government was trying to use the issue of women's reservation in Parliament for other political gains.

Congress is among the many Opposition parties that have been targeting Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Rahul Gandhi led a march of around 300 INDIA bloc MPs to the Election Commission's office in Delhi in October this year, demanding Kumar’s resignation.

BJP counters Rahul Gandhi

Shortly after Rahul Gandhi publicly opposed the government's delimitation and urged all parties to join him, the BJP hit out at the Congress MP, calling him “anti-women”. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad backed the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill and said it sought to empower women.

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"Both Rahul Gandhi and the Congress are anti-women. Rahul Gandhi is a super PhD in lying," Prasad said.

Also Read: 543 to 816: Govt reveals what India’s redrawn electoral map could look like after delimitation

Reacting to Gandhi's vote theft claims, Prasad said: “He calls the 2024 election fake and Prime Minister Narendra Modi a fake Prime Minister, but he himself, his sister and several of his party's governments came to power through the same electoral process. Why doesn't he resign? What is this double standard and hypocrisy? I have repeatedly said Rahul Gandhi does not do his homework. Was Gyanesh Kumar the Chief Election Commissioner in 2024? No, he was not, nor will he remain in the post in 2029.”

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However, none of the BJP leaders or Election Commission officials have so far reacted to Gandhi's claims of CEC Gyanesh Kumar becoming a member of the proposed delimitation commission.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi warns against delimitation, says Modi wants ‘blank cheque’ to redraw constituencies

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The two delimitation bills are set to be tabled in Parliament during the special 4-day sitting, which starts on Monday, November 30. In a blow to the Opposition, key parties like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Nationalist Congress Party- Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) have indicated that they will support the bill.

As reported by HT earlier, INDIA bloc leaders met at Kharge’s residence for a strategy meeting, where it was decided that DMK chief MK Stalin and NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar will be reached out in the next two days.