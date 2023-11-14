close_game
News / India News / EC notice to AAP over ‘defamatory, insulting’ social media posts against PM Modi

EC notice to AAP over 'defamatory, insulting' social media posts against PM Modi

ByHT News Desk
Nov 14, 2023 08:26 PM IST

In a statement, the poll panel said it received a complaint on November 10 from the BJP regarding X (formerly Twitter) posts.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party over alleged disparaging, insulting and defamatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

In a statement, the poll panel said it received a complaint on November 10 from the BJP regarding X (formerly Twitter) posts. The saffron party has alleged that the posts allegedly portrayed PM Modi in a ‘disparaging, insulting and defamatory’ manner with ‘scurrilous and malicious intent’.

The poll panel referred to the AAP's social media posts alleging a link between the prime minister and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The EC said it has time and again issued advisories to political parties and candidates to maintain dignity in electoral campaigning, desist from transgressing the limits of decency and refrain from attacks on the personal character and conduct of political rivals as they can vitiate the level playing field.

“The present alleged matter has been found to be posted from the handle of the Aam Aadmi Party itself, which being a national party is expected to exercise caution through verification of facts before publishing and disseminating such content in public domain”, the poll panel said, while stating that Delhi's ruling party had violated the provisions of the model code of conduct.

The Election Commission has asked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to make an explanation regarding the social media posts against the prime minister, who happens to be a star campaigner of a national party, by November 16.

Kejriwal has also been asked to explain to the EC why appropriate action for violation of model code of conduct should not be initiated against him.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

