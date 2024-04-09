EC orders probe after Cong claims Rajeev Chandrasekhar gave false financial information in Lok Sabha polls affidavit

The Election Commission on Tuesday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to verify any mismatch in the affidavit details submitted by Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is contesting as a BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, PTI reported. Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar is contesting Lok Sabha election from Thiruvananthapuram.

On Monday, the Congress had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that Chandrasekhar had given false information regarding his financial status in his election affidavit.

According to rule any mismatch and falsification of affidavit is dealt with under Section 125 A of the Representation of People's Act 1951.



As per the law, concealing any information in nomination papers or affidavit is punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with a fine, or both.



On April 5, Chandrasekhar in his Lok Sabha election affidavit had declared assets worth over ₹28 crore. According to the affidavit, the total value of the BJP leader's movable assets stands at ₹13,69,18,637, while his spouse possesses assets valued at ₹12,47,00,408.

These include cash in hand, details of deposits in banks, non-banking financial companies, and cooperative societies, as well as investments in bonds, debentures, shares, units in companies/mutual funds, and other financial instruments, PTI reported.

His movable assets also comprise a 1942 model Red Indian Scout, registered in Karnataka and purchased in 1994 for ₹10,000, along with jewellery, bullion, and other valuable items valued at over ₹3.25 crore.

The BJP leader's immovable assets include self-acquired property purchased at a price of ₹5,26,42,640, with an approximate current market value of ₹14,40,00,000.



Chandrasekhar, who is contesting against three-time Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has liabilities of ₹19,41,92,894 that are under dispute, while his spouse's liabilities under the same category amount to ₹1,63,43,972. These include loans from banks, financial institutions, and others.

The minister's total income shown in the 2022-23 Income Tax return is ₹5,59,200, while it was ₹680 for the year 2021-22.



