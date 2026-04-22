EC takes ‘serious note’ of Kharge's ‘terrorist’ remark on PM Modi, issues notice to Congress chief

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday took serious note of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘terrorist’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and issued a show cause notice over the issue. Kharge made the remarks while criticising the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s alliance with the BJP. (ANI)

The development comes after a BJP delegation comprising three union ministers, including Nirmala Sitharaman, approached the poll body earlier in the day, demanding "strictest action" against the Congress president over the remark.

On Tuesday, Congress chief Kharge triggered a massive row after referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist” while criticising the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) for aligning with him. The Congress leader later clarified on this remarks.

The remarks led a major political row with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) calling Kharge's comment an “insult” not only to Modi but to 1.4 billion Indians.

What Kharge said? Kharge, while addressing reporters in Chennai, questioned the AIADMK’s decision to join hands with the BJP and asked, “How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join Modi? He is a terrorist. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy."

"You need leaders who will not bow before the BJP and will stand up and fight, that is MK Stalin. Today, AIADMK has lost its identity. It has become a silent-slave partner of the BJP. It cannot protect Tamil Nadu's interest, because it has become a slave of PM Modi," he added.

The Congress President later clarified his statement saying he did not mean to call the prime minister a “terrorist” but meant that he “always terrorises" people and political parties.