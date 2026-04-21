Kharge refers to PM Modi as terrorist, slams AIADMK over BJP alliance

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday courted controversy after referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist” while criticising the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for aligning with him. Mallikarjun Kharge made the remarks while addressing reporters in Chennai. (AICC)

Addressing reporters in Chennai, Kharge questioned the AIADMK’s decision to join hands with the Prime Minister. “How these AIADMK people, who themselves put the photo of Annadurai, how can they join Modi? He is a terrorist. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining with them; it means they are weakening democracy."

"You need leaders who will not bow before the BJP and will stand up and fight, that is MK Stalin. Today, AIADMK has lost its identity. It has become a silent-slave partner of the BJP. It cannot protect Tamil Nadu's interest, because it has become a slave of PM Modi," he added.

He then clarified his statement saying he did not mean to call the prime minister a “terrorist” but meant that he “always terrorises" people and political parties.

“He (PM Modi) is terrorising people and political parties. I never said he is a terrorist...What I mean, I want to clarify, is that Modi always threatens. The institutions like ED, I-T and CBI are in his hands. He wants to take delimitation also into his hands,” he said.

Kharge accuses PM Modi of violating Model Code of Conduct Kharge also accused PM Modi of breaking the Model Code of Conduct by addressing the nation after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 failed to pass in the Parliament. He further accused the Election Commission of acting like an extended arm of BJP.

“The violation of the Model Code of Conduct by the Prime Minister in the middle of the election is completely unacceptable. The Election Commission has acted like an extension of the BJP’s office. First, we saw alleged manipulation of voter lists, then the SIR issue, and now there were attempts to control delimitation—which we opposed.”

The congress chief questioned the prime minister as to why did he not implement the bill in 2023, when it was originally passed. He added that PM Modi had thanked the opposition in 2023, adding that he is now claiming that Congress is not supporting the bill.

“Unfortunately, Modi is presenting a different narrative. He claims that, instead of opposing the failed delimitation bill, the party is opposing the Women’s Reservation Bill. This is not true. The Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, and we fully supported it. At the time, he even thanked us for that support.”

“We had only asked that, since the bill was passed, it should be implemented immediately using the existing strength of 543 seats. However, he said that implementation was not possible because the census had not been completed and delimitation had not been carried out. He stated that it would be implemented only after both processes were finished,” he added.

Shehzad Poonawalla condemns Kharge's statement BJP's national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, took to X in minutes, slamming Congress of calling prime minister a “terrorist.”

In his post, Poonawalla noted that the Congress has abused the PM 175 times till now.