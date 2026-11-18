The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday issued a fresh timeline for enumerating electors marked absent, shifted, dead or duplicate (ASDD) in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The order came after the mechanism announced on November 6 stayed largely in limbo for around 10 days, having started on the ground only in Delhi and Jharkhand. India News

In a letter to the chief electoral officers (CEOs) of Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Haryana and Jharkhand, the poll panel said enumeration forms for ASDD electors must be generated and printed by November 18 while distribution and collection will run from November 18 to 30. The forms must be disposed of by December 10, it added.

“All concerned officials shall be informed of the Commission’s decision and wide publicity to the enumeration of ASDD electors and the modified schedule of SIR-2026 shall be made through all available media,” the letter stated.

The commission also revised the SIR schedule for the six states, but kept Delhi’s unchanged. The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections will end on December 15 in all of them, and the final rolls will be published on December 22.

On November 6, ECI had told the seven states and UT that ASDD electors will get one more opportunity to be included in the final roll by submitting fresh enumeration forms. This opened a route for electors struck off the draft rolls to seek re-inclusion without filing Form 6.

Accepted applicants were to get back the same EPIC number they held before the SIR, indicating that they were being treated as existing electors rather than first-time enrollees. These categories together account for around 130 million of the 134 million people struck off the rolls across the country in the SIR.

“Booth-wise lists of all such electors, who were marked as absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate (ASDD) and whose enumeration forms were not received back and consequently could not be included in the draft electoral roll during the ongoing SIR, shall be displayed afresh (once again) on the notice boards of the respective polling stations,” Tuesday’s letter stated. “Elector will also be able to download and/or fill their enumeration form through the website/ECINET app by entering the same EPIC number that existed before the names were deleted.”

Partially filled forms, the letter said, will be generated afresh on the electoral registration officer (ERO) dashboard in ECINET, and that BLOs were to reach electors through house-to-house visits, in coordination with booth-level agents of political parties. Electors who had not moved were to submit the signed form with a statement explaining why they had missed the earlier round. Those who had shifted within the state were to submit the form with a separate statement and address proof to the ERO of their new constituency, without filing Form 8. For homeless people, a BLO’s field verification report would suffice as proof of residence.

Electors who had already filed Form 6 during the SIR did not need to submit enumeration forms again, it said. CEOs were told to issue instructions to all district election officers, EROs and BLOs for “immediate compliance”, put a monitoring mechanism in place, and send an action-taken report to the Commission “at the earliest”.

As of Tuesday, HT found that the process was yet to begin in at least four regions — Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Haryana. The status of the process in Nagaland was unclear.

In Haryana, 3.38 million people were removed under the ASDD categories. Additional CEO Raj Kumar said the process would start only by the end of this week. “We are awaiting the printing of enumeration forms. This might take an additional 5-6 days. The process will start after that,” he said.

In Telangana, where 7.3 million people were removed under the ASDD categories, the CEO’s office said only the Form 6 route was in use and no enumeration forms had been printed. “No new enumeration forms are being generated. Voters are still using Form 6 to get back on the rolls,” a spokesperson told HT.

In Delhi, HT reported on November 10 that BLOs were likely to begin distributing fresh enumeration forms by the end of that week to nearly 4.7 million people excluded from the draft roll. Nearly 9.5 million forms were being printed, with one copy retained by the BLO and the other, carrying an acknowledgement of receipt, staying with the elector.

On Monday, Supreme Court petitioners Anjali Bhardwaj and Amrita Johri wrote to ECI flagging “flagrant non-compliance” with the November 6 order. “We have started the process from today. People can now use enumeration forms along with the declaration as per rules to get back on the rolls,” an EC official said.

In Jharkhand, where 4.36 million people were removed under the ASDD categories, a senior CEO official said the process had already begun and a special drive would be held on Wednesday. “Enumeration forms are now available for voters who were previously left out. We also have a special drive on Wednesday to facilitate these voters,” additional CEO Subodh Kumar told HT.

Form 6 is the statutory application under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, that eligible citizens use to be added to the roll for the first time. Its declaration states that the applicant is enrolling for the first time and that their name is not in any other constituency. False statements are punishable under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, with up to a year in jail, a fine, or both.

The form became contentious during the SIR because electors left out of the draft, many of whom had been on the rolls for years, had to seek inclusion afresh. The ECI clarified that doing so would not attract any punishment.

The November 6 order followed weeks of scrutiny in the Supreme Court regarding Delhi’s roll. The draft published on August 31 removed about 4.7 million names from roughly 14.5 million electors.

On October 28, the bench questioned why persons deleted from the draft should use Form 6 to register as new voters when they had previously been on the rolls. It suggested they be allowed to restore their names through Form 8, meant for address changes, or through the enumeration process. It also asked the ECI to devise a mechanism to reach omitted voters, observing that the right to vote cannot be forfeited merely because a person was absent during enumeration.

On November 3, the ECI clarified that deleted voters could still file Form 6 to register as new voters, even if they were enrolled previously. Citing a Delhi high court judgment of October 14, it said the apprehension of making a false declaration was misplaced.

On November 9, the Bombay high court at Goa also criticised the ECI. A division bench of justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit Jamsandekar said existing voters who have only changed addresses cannot be compelled to file Form 6, which is meant for first-time registration. They must be allowed to file Form 8 even while the SIR is underway, the bench said.