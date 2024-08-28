 ECI issues notice to Haryana BJP for using child in election campaign video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi
ECI issues notice to Haryana BJP for using child in election campaign video

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Aug 28, 2024 08:27 PM IST

ECI issues show-cause notice to BJP Haryana for using a child in an election campaign video, violating guidelines.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has taken serious note of a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the BJP Haryana handle, which featured a child in a election campaign video. This violates ECI guidelines that prohibit the use of children in election-related activities and campaigning, the poll body said in a show-cause notice issued on Wednesday.

BJP supporters with party flags. (ANI)
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Haryana has issued a show-cause notice to the state president of BJP Haryana, demanding immediate corrective action. The party has been instructed to submit a response by 6pm on August 29.

This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

Wednesday, August 28, 2024
