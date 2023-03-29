ECI to announce Karnataka poll schedule at 11:30am

The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the Karnataka assembly polls at 11:30am on Wednesday weeks after the first phase of the 2023 state elections season concluded with the formation of governments in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. The Election Commission of India building in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hoping to retain power in Karnataka where it emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats in the May 2018 assembly elections. It fell nine seats short of a simple majority in the 224-member assembly, where one additional member is nominated.

The Congress, which won 78 seats and two more later in by-polls, and Janata Dal (Secular) or JD (S) with 37 seats allied to keep the BJP out of power.

The alliance government fell after it lost the trust vote in the assembly in June 2020. A string of resignations by lawmakers of the Congress and JD (S) reduced the 15-month-old coalition between two erstwhile rivals to a minority and paved the return of the BJP to power.

The BJP returned to power in March in Tripura and in alliance with regional parties in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

The elections in the three northeastern states marked the beginning of a packed assembly election schedule in 2023. Five states other than Karnataka are due to go to the polls this year. Elections are also likely to be held in Jammu & Kashmir.

The elections are expected to set the tone for the 2024 national polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the people of Karnataka to ensure the BJP gets a full majority in the assembly as he addressed at a rally to mark the culmination of the party’s statewide “Vijay Sankalpa Yatra” ahead of the polls.

The Yatra began earlier this month at four separate places and covered all 224 assembly segments.