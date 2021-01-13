ECI warns Bengal govt staff of action for negligence of duty ahead of polls

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has warned the state’s bureaucrats and senior police officers of stern action in case of dereliction of duty ahead of the crucial 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal.

Deputy election commissioner Sudeep Jain held a meeting with the district magistrates, superintendents of police and police commissioners of West Bengal to take stock of the poll preparedness in the state. Assembly elections in the state are due in April – May 2021.

“The ECI has directed all districts to strictly maintain law and order to ensure free and fair elections. The poll panel has made it clear that strict action would be taken against anyone in case of negligence in duty,” said a senior police officer present at the meeting.

The opposition has been frequently raising allegations of deterioration of law and order in the state citing multiple incidents of political violence. The state’s ruling Trinamool Congress had, however, refuted such allegations.

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar too had in the past voiced his concern over the alleged law and order deterioration in the state in several tweets and during his interaction with the media.

“The two main issues which were discussed in Wednesday’s meetings were law and order and summary revision of electoral rolls,” said a senior state government official.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has already urged the Commission to enforce the Model Code of Conduct at the earliest and deploy central forces well in advance to avert any violence during the campaign period and ensure free and fair elections.

“The ECI is aware of the state’s scenario. We have also raised some issues before the ECI. The poll panel will now have to look into them. We have requested that the Model Code of Conduct be enforced at the earliest and that central forces should be deployed so that opposition parties can campaign freely and without any fear,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP’s Bengal unit.

The TMC, however, hit back saying that MCC and central forces can come in only after elections are declared.

“It seems that Dilip Ghosh doesn’t know anything about the Constitution. The MCC cannot be enforced before the polls are announced. Law-and-order is a state matter. Unless the state wants or elections are announced, central forces can’t be deployed,” said Saugata Roy, TMC MP.

This is Jain's second visit to the state. Earlier he had come to the state in December to take stock of the poll preparedness and even had a meeting with the state's top health officials as polls would be held amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jain is likely to hold a meeting with some of the state's top bureaucrats on Thursday too.



