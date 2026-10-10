Economist Jean Drèze slams heavy security at CJP protest, alleges threat to voting rights

Economist Jean Drèze on Saturday criticised the heavy security deployment around the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, alleging that the display of force was disproportionate and intended to prevent people from understanding that their voting rights were under threat.

His remarks came as the CJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (ANI/ Screengrab)

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Drèze continued while speaking at the protest, “On behalf of all those who are not able to reach here because of the incredible display of force, which is completely out of proportion...” He added, “The reason why the government is so afraid is not that there is any risk of violence or any security risk, it is that the government is afraid that the people of this country will understand that their right to vote is being taken away.”

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Deep Dive Why was the CJP protesting at Jantar Mantar? The Cockroach Janata Party was demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Why did Jean Drèze criticise the security deployment at the CJP protest? Drèze said the security display was disproportionate and alleged it could prevent people from understanding that their voting rights were under threat. He argued the government feared public awareness rather than a security risk. Why did Delhi Police impose restrictions around the CJP protest? Delhi Police said the measures were intended to protect protesters, officers and the public, and to maintain public order. It also cited concerns about the earlier Jantar Mantar protests and the site’s limited capacity.

He alleged that the government was not concerned about violence, but feared that people would realise their right to vote was being taken away.

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks came as the CJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks came as the CJP staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. {{/usCountry}}

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Authorities imposed unprecedented restrictions in Delhi, ordering the closure of gates at 45 metro stations, disabling mobile internet access across central Delhi, cancelling trains to the city and bringing in paramilitary reinforcements by special train.

Drèze is a development economist and activist known for his work on poverty, social inequality, food security, education and public policy in India.