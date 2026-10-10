‘Undeclared Emer-genZ’: Shashi Tharoor slams Delhi clampdown on Jantar Mantar protest day

Heavy police crackdown and security deployment in the national capital in light of the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) scheduled protest at Jantar Mantar has drawn flak from Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who slammed the Centre for “completely shackling freedom of movement”. Shashi Tharoor slammed the Centre for heavy police deployment in the Capital ahead of the CJP's protest. (PTI) The protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission was called for by the CJP to demand Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the revised voter roll. Key CJP leaders including Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, and Ashutosh Ranka were detained along with hundreds of protestors and journalists trying to gather in Central Delhi. Track live updates of Jantar Mantar 2.0 here

‘Rarely seen anything like this in Delhi’ Tharoor, stating that he arrived in the national capital sometime after 2am on Satiurday, slammed the Central government for “a war-like deployment of 22,000 police and paramilitary across the city, 250 trains cancelled, 45 metro stations closed, and reports of young people being detained from their own homes and the streets” with the use of “checkpoints every few hundred metres, concrete barriers and spike strips laid across our roads”. Describing the situation as something he has “rarely seen” before, Tharoor labelled the move an attempt “to prevent citizens from peacefully raising questions about the integrity of our elections”. “Most regressive (as well as repressive) is the suspension of the internet in the heart of the national capital,” he added. Also read: 'Dilli Haat becomes Jantar Mantar': AISA's Neha Bora announces new stir location as cops maintain tight grip in New Delhi “Freedom of movement stands completely shackled. Jantar Mantar was designated precisely so that citizens could voice dissent in the centre of Delhi, and today even the roads leading to it have been declared out of bounds. One is entitled to ask where this extraordinary manpower and urgency disappear when women in our capital need protection, “Those detained will have to be released .And if the protesters simply return on Monday, will the authorities lock down the national capital all over again? Our GenZ deserves better than an undeclared Emer-GenZ,” Tharoor wrote.