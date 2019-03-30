ED, I-T to probe Jalandhar priest hawala racket

A day after Punjab police busted a hawala racket worth Rs 9.66 crore and arrested six persons, including a Jalandhar-based church priest, police on Saturday transferred the case to enforcement directorate (ED) and income tax (I-T) department.

The priest, Father Anthony, is reportedly a close aide of former bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused in the Kerala nun case.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Dhruv Dahiya said the probe will now be carried out by ED and I-T department.

Dahiya said the accused were travelling from Jalandhar to Ambala, when, acting on a tip-off, police nabbed them at a check post on national highway 1. The six accused were travelling in three MUVs, police said.

The accused were carrying Rs 9.66 crore in cash without any documents to justify it, police said. The cars and the money have been handed over the ED and I-T officials, police said.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 22:48 IST