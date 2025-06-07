Search Search
Saturday, Jun 07, 2025
Eid namaz barred at Srinagar's Jama Masjid, CM Omar Abdullah says, ‘learn to trust our people’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 07, 2025 01:59 PM IST

Omar Abdullah said that he does not know the basis of these decisions, but “we need to learn to trust our people.”

Authorities in Srinagar on Saturday did not allow Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the Eidgah ground and the historic Jama Masjid in the old city.

People offer namaz during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations at the historic Aali Masjid Eidgah in Srinagar(PTI)
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, which manages the mosque, issued a statement saying, “Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar deeply regrets to inform that the authorities have once again disallowed Eid-ul-Adha prayers at the Eidgah as well as at the historic Jama Masjid in Srinagar, reported news agency PTI.

The release stated that the gates of the mosque were closed and police personnel were deployed outside.

The statement further said that even the early morning Fajr prayers were not allowed.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah expressed disappointment over the restrictions. Speaking to reporters, he said, “While we are celebrating Eid, unfortunately, once again, permission was denied to offer namaz in Srinagar's iconic Jama Masjid. I don’t know the basis of these decisions, but we need to learn to trust our people.”

Referring to recent public solidarity, he said, “These are the same people who came out to protest against the Pahalgam terrorist attack... The government should think about allowing namaz in the historic Jama Masjid.”

“I hope this Eid brings better days ahead for the Muslims of India and the world. I hope it brings peace and strengthens brotherhood.” the CM added.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claimed he was placed under house arrest. In a post on X, he expressed strong criticism of the restrictions. 

“Eid Mubarak! Yet again, Kashmir wakes up to the sad reality: no Eid prayers at Eidgah, and Jama Masjid locked down for the 7th straight year. I, too, have been detained at my home,” he wrote.

“In a Muslim-majority region, Muslims are deprived of their fundamental right to pray -- even on their most important religious occasion celebrated across the world!” he added.

Taking a sharp dig at both the authorities and the ruling government, he said, “What a shame on those who rule over us, and on those elected by the people who choose to remain silent as our rights are trampled over, again and again.”

