 Eight killed in car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eight killed in car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

PTI |
May 16, 2024 03:00 AM IST

A jeep collided with an unidentified vehicle near Ghatabillod on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway.

Eight people were killed and one injured in a collision between two vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late Wednesday, police said.

Eight killed in car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
Eight killed in car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi, a jeep collided with an unidentified vehicle near Ghatabillod on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Eight people have been confirmed dead, while another person is injured," the official said.

The injured person has been hospitalised, he said.

Dwivedi said, "The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled after the accident.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election Live , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Eight killed in car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On