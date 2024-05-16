Eight killed in car collision in Madhya Pradesh's Indore
May 16, 2024 03:00 AM IST
A jeep collided with an unidentified vehicle near Ghatabillod on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway.
Eight people were killed and one injured in a collision between two vehicles in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district late Wednesday, police said.
According to Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi, a jeep collided with an unidentified vehicle near Ghatabillod on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway.
"Eight people have been confirmed dead, while another person is injured," the official said.
The injured person has been hospitalised, he said.
Dwivedi said, "The driver of the unidentified vehicle fled after the accident.”
