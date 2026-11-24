An Additional Sessions Court at Maharashtra's Vadgaon Maval on Monday sentenced eight men to rigorous imprisonment for life for murdering a man and assaulting his family members with sickles, wooden logs and stones in January 2021.

Rejecting the defence contention that the incident was a sudden fight, the court emphasised the sequence of events, including the accused's return with additional men and weapons. (Representational/HT Photo) more less

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In its order on Monday, a copy of which was made available on Tuesday, the court held that the fatal attack was a premeditated act, carried out after the accused regrouped and returned with weapons following an initial roadside altercation.

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Additional Sessions Judge D K Anbhule convicted Sunil Shankarrao Shinde, Satish Shankarrao Shinde, Baban Dagadu Shinde, Balu Maruti Gosavi, Rushikesh Suresh Shinde, Dagadu alias Subhash Ashok Khandbhor, Shankar Anantrao Shinde and Pankaj Balu Khandbhor under Section 302 read with Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among other provisions.

The eight convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 each for murder. They were also sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 307 read with Section 149 of the IPC for attempt to murder, besides other sentences for rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal intimidation.

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{{^usCountry}} The court's key finding was that the accused had left the scene after the initial altercation, gathered more men and returned armed with deadly weapons to attack the family while it was on its way to the police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court's key finding was that the accused had left the scene after the initial altercation, gathered more men and returned armed with deadly weapons to attack the family while it was on its way to the police station. {{/usCountry}}

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“The second incident cannot be said to have occurred in a heat of passion without premeditation. On the contrary, it was a well-planned, well-designed act,” the judgment stated.

The case

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on January 19, 2021. Complainant Bharati Vilas Dongare, along with her sons Shubham and Prashant, had gone shopping in Vadgaon. At around 7.30pm, they were returning to their residence at Exurbia Society in Jambhul in their car.

As they entered the society, their vehicle was negotiating a turn when another car approached from behind. Shubham, who was driving, moved aside to allow it to pass. A white Maruti Swift then approached from the opposite direction, and its driver allegedly questioned Shubham's driving, triggering an argument.

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The driver and three to four occupants of the car allegedly assaulted Shubham. When Prashant intervened, he too was beaten. Their mother, Bharati, attempted to stop the assault but was also abused.

The family managed to apprehend one of the assailants and made him sit in their car, deciding to take him to the police station to lodge a complaint.

However, as they approached the railway crossing at Jambhul, six to seven persons arrived in a Swift car and an Eeco vehicle. Some were armed with iron sickles, while others carried wooden logs and stones.

The group allegedly dragged the family members out of their vehicle and launched a fresh assault. Shubham was repeatedly struck on the head with wooden logs and stones, while Prashant was assaulted on his head and back. The attackers also allegedly threatened to kill them and smashed the windows of their car.

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Shubham later succumbed to his injuries despite treatment at Pawana Hospital.

The verdict

Rejecting the defence contention that the incident was a sudden fight, the court emphasised the sequence of events, including the accused's return with additional men and weapons.

"From the first place of occurrence, accused persons left the place to their village. Thereafter, they came with more number of persons, armed with deadly weapons like sickle, wooden logs, stones," the judge observed.

The court further noted that the accused had launched a deadly attack on the victims with these weapons. It said the intention to kill was evident from the threats issued during the assault.

"Thus, intention to kill is writ large on the part of the accused," the judge observed.

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The court also relied on medical evidence establishing that the injuries were sufficient to cause death in the ordinary course of nature. Shubham developed septicaemia following the injuries and died despite receiving treatment at a well-equipped hospital.

The prosecution case was supported by the testimonies of Bharati and Prashant, both injured witnesses. The court said their evidence deserved considerable weight and was corroborated by independent witnesses, including persons associated with the society and the railway crossing.

"PW1-Bharati Vilas Dongare and PW7-Prashant Vilas Dongare are injured witnesses. Their testimonies stand on a higher footing," the judgment stated.

It added that their accounts were corroborated by independent witnesses Somnath Jijaba Chorge and Sampad Govinda Belpade.

The court also considered the recovery of weapons and other material evidence. A bloodstained sickle was recovered following Satish Shinde's disclosure statement. The scene-of-occurrence panchnama also recorded bloodstains on stones near the railway line, as well as the presence of wooden logs.

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On the charge of assaulting the deceased's mother, the court convicted Shankar Anantrao Shinde under Section 354 of the IPC for outraging her modesty and sentenced him to five years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000. The remaining seven accused were acquitted of this charge.

Seeking the maximum punishment, special public prosecutor P S Sapre argued that the manner in which the murder was committed warranted severe punishment. Alternatively, he sought life imprisonment for the remainder of the convicts' natural lives if the court did not classify the case as one falling in the rarest-of-rare category.

The defence sought leniency, citing the accused's family responsibilities, dependent children, lack of previous convictions and obligations towards their parents.

After considering the submissions, Judge Anbhule held that the case did not fall in the rarest-of-rare category.

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"This court, considering the material on record, comes to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of the rare case," the judgment stated.

All substantive sentences awarded to the eight convicts will run concurrently. However, default sentences for non-payment of fines will run consecutively.

The court directed that the entire fine amount be paid to Bharati Dongare as compensation under Section 357(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The disbursement will be deferred if the convicts challenge the judgment before the Bombay High Court, pending the final decision in the appeal.

The court also directed the investigating officer to preserve the seized material and file a supplementary charge sheet against the ninth accused, Suresh Rambhau Deshmukh, who remains absconding.