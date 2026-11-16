El Nino is fueling rare triple-cyclone spell over Bay of Bengal, say experts

“During El Nino years, the north-east monsoon (also popularly known as the winter monsoon) tends to be more vigorous,” KJ Ramesh, former director general of IMD, told HT.

El Niño’s warming effect has intensified since August and is projected to reach its strongest level on record by December, strengthening the northeast monsoon and keeping sea surface temperatures high. This creates prime conditions for weather systems to rapidly intensify into severe storms.

A strengthening El Niño has fuelled a surge in cyclonic activity over the Bay of Bengal, driving a third storm towards the Andhra Pradesh coast just weeks after cyclones Arnab and Murasu battered the state, weather officials and meteorologists said on Monday.

How strong was Cyclone Akvan forecast to be at landfall?

How strong was Cyclone Akvan forecast to be at landfall?

Why can El Niño contribute to more cyclones over the Bay of Bengal?

Why can El Niño contribute to more cyclones over the Bay of Bengal?

“It primarily affects Tamil Nadu, Kerala, south Andhra Pradesh and south Karnataka. This year also, we are expecting something similar. More rain means more systems developing over the sea. This is also the post-monsoon cyclone season, when sea surface temperatures remain high. Hence, the systems are intensifying into cyclones,” Ramesh added.

To be sure, this is not the first time three cyclones would have lashed Andhra Pradesh in about a month. In 1976 and 1987, Andhra Pradesh faced three cyclones within a month, a senior IMD scientist said. Both were El Niño years.

“Three cyclones hit Andhra Pradesh in November in 1976. In 1987, the state was again hit by three cyclones between October 14 and November 15,” said a senior IMD scientist.

“In 2020, the state was hit by two cyclones in November,” the scientist added. This was attributed to a prolonged La Niña cycle that started in late 2020 and continued till early 2023.

IMD has warned that the weather system lay centered over the sea about 700 km east-southeast of Chennai and 800 km southeast of Visakhapatnam at 8:30am on Monday, and was moving north-northwestwards at a speed of 6–8 kmph.

The deep depression over south-east and adjoining south-west Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm (CS) by Monday evening and into a severe cyclonic storm (SCS) by Tuesday evening. The cyclone would be named “Akvan”, a name given by Iran. It is the name of a demon or evil spirit in Persian mythology.

“The severe cyclonic storm is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS) and move in a west-northwest direction. It is expected to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Tuni by around 11:30 am on Friday as a very severe cyclonic storm,” said HR Biswas, a senior scientist with IMD in Kolkata.

Akvan is forecast to have wind speeds of around 120–130 kmph, gusting up to 145 kmph, when it makes landfall.

While very severe cyclonic storm “Arnab” hit the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28 with a wind speed of 125–135 kmph and gusting up to 150 kmph, severe cyclonic storm “Murasu” hit the state on November 3 with a wind speed of 100 – 110 kmph and gusting up to 120 kmph.

April and May are the pre-monsoon cyclone window in the region, while October and November constitute the post-monsoon cyclone season, when low-pressure areas and depressions frequently strengthen into storms.

IMD data shows that between 2015 and 2025, at least 34 cyclonic storms formed over the Bay of Bengal. Of these, 10 were in November, 7 in May and 6 in October. At least 19 of these cyclonic storms intensified into severe cyclonic storms.

Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of meteorology at IMD, said, “The number of cyclones hasn’t increased over the years. The rate of intensification has increased, meaning cyclones and severe cyclones are forming at a much faster rate.”

“During El Nino years, particularly during the post-monsoon cyclone season, the systems tend to form at lower latitudes in the Bay of Bengal. Hence, they tend to hit the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu more,” Mohapatra added.

IMD has classified 100 districts, including 74 coastal districts and 26 inland districts within 100 km of the coast, based on their assessed susceptibility to cyclones.

Out of the 100 districts, 12 are very highly prone, 25 are highly prone, 48 are moderately prone, and the remaining 15 are less prone. Twelve very highly prone districts include South and North 24 Parganas, Medinipur, and Kolkata of West Bengal, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts of Odisha, Nellore, Krishna, and east Godavari districts of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam of Puducherry.